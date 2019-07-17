Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding Maintained by Price T Rowe Associates Inc; Elk Creek Partners Stake in Gogo (GOGO) Has Increased as Shares Rose

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 10.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc bought 1.73M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 18.59 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60 billion, up from 16.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $351.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $132.5. About 9.97 million shares traded or 39.91% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Platinum Equity Offers to Buy LifeScan for About $2.1B; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Gogo Inc (GOGO) by 8.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 302,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.76M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90 million, up from 3.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Gogo Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $389.82 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.44. About 650,853 shares traded. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 10.54% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 09/05/2018 – Gogo Short-Interest Ratio Rises 50% to 44 Days; 09/04/2018 – GOGO’S 2KU INFLIGHT CONNECTIVITY SOLUTION SELECTED BY AIR CANADA FOR ITS BOMBARDIER C-SERIES AIRCRAFT; 04/05/2018 – GOGO INC GOGO.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $865 MLN TO $935 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Gogo 1Q Rev $231.8M; 29/05/2018 – Gogo and lridium Partner to Deliver Best-in-Class Aircraft Connectivity; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrade Gogo’s Cfr To Caa1; Changes Outlook To Negative; Sgl Rating Downgraded To Sgl-3; 20/04/2018 – GOGO INC – JON COBIN APPOINTED CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER AND EVP CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT; 04/05/2018 – GOGO INC GOGO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $887.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – GOGO 1Q REV. $68.8M, EST. $214.7M; 05/03/2018 Gogo Appoints Oakleigh Thorne As President And Chief Executive Officer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Capital Ltd Liability Company has 30,644 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Smart Portfolios Lc invested in 0.14% or 1,198 shares. 112,201 were accumulated by 10. 118,220 are owned by Wendell David Assoc Incorporated. Proshare stated it has 1.22M shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. 101,194 are owned by Alpine Woods Investors Ltd Liability. Lvw Advsr Limited Co holds 31,324 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Rnc Management Limited Liability Co holds 229,817 shares or 2.24% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Conestoga Cap Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 507,911 shares. Hemenway Trust Company Ltd Llc holds 128,490 shares or 2.9% of its portfolio. Sanders Capital Limited Company has 1.76% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 1.34% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sage Financial reported 1,598 shares. Matrix Asset Advsr Ny invested in 47,840 shares or 1.14% of the stock.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Buy With the Market Near All-Time Highs – Investorplace.com” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: First Of The FAANGs To Report – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks â€“ S&P Closes Above 3,000 as Wall Street’s Rally on Rate Hopes Continues – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Biopharma Stocks to Buy for Income – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $680.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bwx Technologies Inc by 662,700 shares to 16.88M shares, valued at $836.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 5.88M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25.95M shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 120,247 shares to 188,850 shares, valued at $7.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Foundation Bldg Matls Inc by 230,154 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,364 shares, and cut its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold GOGO shares while 26 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 47.39 million shares or 3.04% less from 48.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset reported 24,801 shares. Penn Cap Mgmt Company invested 0.63% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Wells Fargo And Co Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 101,234 shares. Northern Trust holds 0% or 690,552 shares in its portfolio. Mycio Wealth Prns Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 85,528 shares. D E Shaw & Inc holds 0% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) or 501,257 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 263,321 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md accumulated 0% or 29,640 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation owns 10,000 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com holds 3,295 shares. 20,000 were reported by Intersect Ltd Co. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada owns 4,427 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). 575,900 were reported by Daiwa Securities Grp Incorporated Incorporated.