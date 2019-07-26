Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Proffitt & Goodson Has Increased Position; Elk Creek Partners Cut Its World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Holding by $3.84 Million

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 21.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 44,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 164,752 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30M, down from 209,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.66% or $5.95 during the last trading session, reaching $74.68. About 4.14 million shares traded or 254.47% up from the average. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has risen 86.41% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.98% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 02/04/2018 – First Five WWE® Superstars Officially Enter the Greatest Royal Rumble® Match; 11/04/2018 – The Undertaker™ vs. Rusev™ Casket Match Set for the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 1Q Adjusted Oibda At Least $30 Million; 27/04/2018 – Last month, the WWE signed a 10-year deal with Saudi Arabia; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q REV. $187.7M, EST. $194.4M; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 2018 Adjusted Oibda At Least $145 Million; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt LP Exits Position in WWE; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Raises Full Yr 2018 Guidance; 28/03/2018 – WWE® Network Post-WrestleMania® Conference Call; 02/04/2018 – WWE® Takes over New Orleans for WrestleMania® Week

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 94.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 4,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,018 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 4,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $131.12. About 8.62M shares traded or 18.59% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf; 11/05/2018 – Natrecor (Nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Casa Sys Inc by 664,521 shares to 1.78 million shares, valued at $14.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 28,382 shares in the quarter, for a total of 564,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.89 million activity.

More notable recent World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “World Wrestling Entertainment – Remember, Stocks Don’t Grow To The Sky – Seeking Alpha” on January 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Netflix, WWE And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 24 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “MKM Says WWE Network Update Could Be A Multi-Stage Initiative – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Youâ€™re Smart to Buy WWE – Motley Fool” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “WWE – World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.: WWE® Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50M and $396.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 7,991 shares to 122,140 shares, valued at $6.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 4,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,679 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “After Earnings Beat, Wall Street Talks Johnson & Johnson Litigation Risk – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Is Johnson & Johnson Stock Losing Its Shine? – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson & Johnson: Yield Isn’t Worth Legal Risk – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.