Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Aspiriant Has Raised Its Holding by $1.21 Million as Stock Value Declined; Electron Capital Partners Cut Position in Exelon (EXC) by $9.51 Million

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 25.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 8,689 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 42,380 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91 million, up from 33,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.42B market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $132.02. About 5.77M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE ADVANCE Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 190,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 2.34 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.23M, down from 2.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $46.72. About 1.27M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 29/03/2018 – Exelon Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Benefit, Electric Power Best in 22.5 Yrs; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Joseph Dominguez Promoted to CEO of ComEd; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 %; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BYRON 1 REACTOR POWER TO 72% FROM 100%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q EPS 60c; 14/05/2018 – Applications are Open for Future STEM Stars! Sign Up for the 2018 ComEd lcebox Derby Competition Before it Closes; 23/04/2018 – Exelon Utilities Receive Energy Star® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 02/04/2018 – Exelon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – EXELON’S PEACH BOTTOM 3 REACTOR CUT TO 60% FROM 100%: NRC

