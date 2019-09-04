Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake Has Upped by Gemmer Asset Management Llc; Efg Asset Management Americas Has Trimmed Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) as Valuation Rose

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 92.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp sold 126,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 10,004 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $276,000, down from 136,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $27.38. About 16.56 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/04/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 13% in 2018, BofA Leads; 09/04/2018 – GERMANY’S M+W SAID TO SELECT BOFA, UBS FOR POTENTIAL IPO; 09/05/2018 – ArcelorMittal hires Bank of America to sell European steel assets; 16/04/2018 – BofA’s profit rises on higher interest rates, loan growth; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Efficiency Ratio 60%; 14/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Miami Entrepreneurs’ Confidence in Local Economy Reaches Highest Level Since 2016 Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00; 05/04/2018 – NOTICE TO UPS EMPLOYEES WITH ACCOUNTS AT THE MERRILL LYNCH TAMPA, FLORIDA BRANCH OFFICE: Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Continues to; 14/05/2018 – Surgery Partners at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – BofA Merrill’s Blanch Sees Room for Oil Prices to Move Higher (Video)

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 92.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 5,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 10,579 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, up from 5,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.49. About 1.92M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 1.28% or 1.47M shares. Weik Capital Mngmt holds 3.09% or 45,381 shares. Synovus has invested 0.69% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Evermay Wealth Management Limited Liability owns 0.51% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 12,820 shares. Main Street Limited Liability reported 3.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 5,045 were accumulated by Winch Advisory Lc. Moreno Evelyn V invested in 10,728 shares. Sta Wealth Management Limited Liability invested in 3,175 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Limited Liability Com has 6.42% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id reported 29,760 shares. 106,190 are held by 1St Source Bankshares. Greenleaf reported 64,511 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Kj Harrison Prns Incorporated reported 12,033 shares. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.64% or 231,698 shares in its portfolio. Navellier & Associates Inc accumulated 1,842 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Fin Advsr Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 340,033 shares. Nbt Fincl Bank N A reported 32,443 shares stake. M Hldgs invested 0.73% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). The New York-based Williams Jones Assocs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.67% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sageworth Trust Co stated it has 176 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Newman Dignan And Sheerar has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Barbara Oil, a Illinois-based fund reported 40,000 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt holds 28,880 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Chou Associates Incorporated has 1.08% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pentwater Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.03% or 75,000 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 34,934 shares. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.86% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Deltec Asset Lc has invested 0.16% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). North Star Investment Mngmt holds 0.45% or 139,833 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Palouse Mgmt Inc has 1.5% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.18B for 10.07 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65 billion and $329.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 8,994 shares to 42,523 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 8,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).