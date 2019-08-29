Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Old Dominion Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $361,390; Eaton Vance Management Has Lowered Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $1.70 Million

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 15,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 1.89M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $211.48 million, down from 1.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $116.33. About 2.53M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Voluntary Retirement Incentive To Eligible U.S.-Based Management Employees; 02/05/2018 – A source familiar with the matter said UPS is in talks to hire trucking company Werner Enterprises to help it compete in this area; 22/05/2018 – ARTERIA SA ARRP.WA – INVESTCAMP SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 16.55 PCT FROM 11.61 PCT; 15/03/2018 – UPS To Hold Webcast On Adopting New Accounting Standards; 23/04/2018 – Science Start-Ups Gain Strong Momentum at the Prince William Science Accelerator; 20/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform by Adding Houzz and Pricefalls Marketplace; 05/04/2018 – Pop-Ups Offer Classes on Today’s Hot Topics; 23/05/2018 – UPS SURCHARGE ON OVERSIZED CARGO TO RISE TO $650 FROM $500; 03/04/2018 – INDONESIA TO REVISE RULES ON VC FOR START-UPS, TAX FOR SMES; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS SAYS SEEKING TO LAUNCH IN-HOME DELIVERY OPTION FOR BULKY GOODS

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 2,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 24,983 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55M, up from 22,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $128.68. About 9.61M shares traded or 22.40% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 3in); 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $43.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 68,321 shares to 225,787 shares, valued at $11.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 6,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,086 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Corpor Hi Yld Fd I (HYT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btr Cap Mgmt holds 17,778 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Fiera Corporation has invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Washington Tru Bancorporation, a Washington-based fund reported 869 shares. Sarasin & Limited Liability Partnership reported 556,629 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 34,821 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Ironwood Counsel Ltd Liability Co has 38,748 shares for 1.7% of their portfolio. Moreover, Calamos Ltd Liability Company has 0.08% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 112,340 shares. Fiduciary has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Icon Advisers Company holds 0.07% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 5,900 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York owns 44,141 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Bridges Management Inc holds 0.08% or 17,799 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.21% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Fjarde Ap accumulated 258,686 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 0.12% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77B for 14.12 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68M and $292.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 468 shares to 470 shares, valued at $499,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 12,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,345 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

