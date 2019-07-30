Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Market Value Rose While Sawgrass Asset Management Cut by $329,569 Its Holding; Eaton Plc (ETN) Shareholder Associated Banc-Corp Lowered Its Position as Share Value Rose

Associated Banc-Corp decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 7.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp sold 13,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,563 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.94M, down from 173,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $81.07. About 2.41M shares traded or 10.03% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30; 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 2,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,251 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.27 million, down from 111,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $353.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.02. About 6.75 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blb&B Limited Liability Corporation reported 8,230 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks invested in 0% or 2,511 shares. Kentucky Retirement accumulated 18,520 shares. 5,481 are held by Fiduciary Trust. Element Management Limited Liability Corp owns 3,914 shares. Northern Corporation accumulated 6.06M shares. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc holds 229,172 shares. Moreover, Cypress Cap Group has 0.07% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 4,285 shares. Hartford Mngmt invested in 0.13% or 58,745 shares. Botty Invsts Ltd Liability stated it has 4,950 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Panagora Asset Management Inc reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Torray accumulated 1.46% or 171,895 shares. Advisory Alpha Lc has 105 shares. Peoples Fincl Services Corp holds 100 shares.

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable August 16, 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eaton inches up after affirming guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Eaton (ETN) completes acquisition of Innovative Switchgear Solutions – StreetInsider.com” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,644 shares to 230,361 shares, valued at $30.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 22,107 shares in the quarter, for a total of 440,752 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ICF).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SHOP, NFLX, JNJ – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Is Johnson & Johnson Stock Losing Its Shine? – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks With Rising Expectations – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson: Getting Attractive As It Sinks Towards $130 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 56,633 were accumulated by Pettyjohn Wood White Inc. Eagle Global Advsr Limited Com holds 72,591 shares. Horrell Mgmt Inc reported 490 shares. Riggs Asset Managment reported 0.36% stake. Columbia Asset Mgmt holds 2.61% or 69,911 shares in its portfolio. Zwj Inv Counsel invested in 154,987 shares. Paradigm Financial Ltd invested 0.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc owns 121,685 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Nomura Hldgs holds 0.16% or 271,444 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank holds 1.25 million shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Northpointe Capital Lc invested in 0.84% or 19,068 shares. Cv Starr Trust invested 2.46% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Prudential Plc invested in 3.39 million shares or 1.62% of the stock. 3.88 million are owned by Swedbank. Stillwater Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 30,774 shares or 1.76% of its portfolio.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bright Horizons Fam So Com (NYSE:BFAM) by 4,095 shares to 17,880 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 41,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 884,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31B for 16.63 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.