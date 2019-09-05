Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Koshinski Asset Management Cut Holding; Duke Energy New (DUK) Valuation Declined While Provise Management Group Has Trimmed Its Stake

Provise Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 10.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc sold 3,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 29,797 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, down from 33,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $93.21. About 1.79M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Hydroelectric Plant Sale to Close in 1Q of 2019; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: By 2030 Sees More Than 80% of Generation Mix to Come From Zero and Lower CO2-Emitting; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Closing Will Result in $1.58B of Net Proceeds; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 million solar rebate program approved for North Carolina residential, business and nonprofit customers; 20/04/2018 – DUKE RAISES BRUNSWICK 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 85%: NRC; 30/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s renewable energy portfolio grew almost 20 percent in 2017, according to new report; 19/04/2018 – RTO Insider: @DukeEnergy said last week that it will pass $38 million in savings it will realize from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 26/04/2018 – Grange Insurance Names Damon Porter Chief Human Resources Officer; 12/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280283 – DUKE ENERGY FIELD SERVICES PIPELINE ECTOR COUNTY; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.28

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 41.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc sold 9,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 14,012 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, down from 23,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $128.7. About 3.35 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 30/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Introduces Artificial-Intelligence Powered Virtual Assistant for Contact Lenses; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.09 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.65 per share. DUK’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 13.47 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.46% EPS growth.

