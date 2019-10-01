Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Holder Tompkins Financial Has Lowered Its Position as Valuation Declined; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Middleton & Co Raised Its Stake

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 62.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 31,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 18,377 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.56 million, down from 49,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $129.38. About 6.09M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B; 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s LifeScan Makes Blood Glucose Monitoring Products; 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 2,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 27,531 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.84M, up from 24,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $130.32. About 5.00 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 17/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Renews Animated Series ‘Big City Greens’ Ahead of Premiere; 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 30/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results via Webcast; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video); 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named President of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 06/03/2018 – Former ESPN host sues network for “misogynistic” culture; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.17 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Ford, Nike And More – Benzinga” on September 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Endo (ENDP), J&J (NYSE: JNJ), Others Look to Participate in Purdue Pharma’s Bankruptcy to Settle Opioid Litigation – WSJ – StreetInsider.com” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Thereâ€™s a Lot More Trouble Looming for JNJ Stock Than You Might Think – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Com reported 141,068 shares. Swiss Natl Bank invested 1.45% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Advisory Services Networks Ltd Liability Company holds 0.43% or 50,503 shares in its portfolio. Edgemoor Advisors holds 0.23% or 12,841 shares. Focused Invsts has invested 6.85% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id accumulated 0.38% or 30,049 shares. Harvey Capital Management holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 5,000 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt invested in 42 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt Inc reported 1.21% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Phocas accumulated 0% or 125.17 million shares. Profund Advsr Lc invested in 109,839 shares. State Street Corporation holds 152.50 million shares. M&R Capital Management holds 1.86% or 58,980 shares. 210,447 are owned by Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd. Ariel Investments Limited Co reported 950,255 shares or 1.66% of all its holdings.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79M and $497.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mcp Etf (IJH) by 2,146 shares to 73,084 shares, valued at $14.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 3,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39 million and $645.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,275 shares to 36,272 shares, valued at $13.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 3,253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,233 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney Plus launches preorders for streaming service – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Disney and Apple Won’t Let You Binge Watch – Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Dow Jones Today: A Sigh of Relief on Trade – Investorplace.com” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Disney Stock: Things Are About to Get Streamy – Investorplace.com” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The 2 Types of Streaming “Hubs” and Why They Matter – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gradient Invests Ltd Co holds 0.1% or 13,865 shares in its portfolio. Hamilton Point Advisors Lc invested in 0.12% or 1,992 shares. Sun Life Fin Incorporated accumulated 8,940 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru Inc Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% or 169,746 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Il reported 368,165 shares. Cls Limited Liability stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Calamos Advisors Limited Com reported 1.44M shares stake. Stonebridge invested in 3.24% or 58,880 shares. Wisconsin Capital Management Ltd Liability Com reported 32,775 shares. Skba Capital Management Llc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ballentine Limited Liability Company holds 18,106 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Company accumulated 1.71% or 43,145 shares. Corvex Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 1.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kazazian Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.35% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fayez Sarofim And owns 2.36 million shares for 1.71% of their portfolio.