Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Armstrong Henry H Associates Lowered Position; Denali Advisors Holds Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) by 6.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 28,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 465,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.50M, up from 437,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 21.55 million shares traded or 14.34% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Pays $1 Billion to Federal Regulators; 12/04/2018 – Wabtec Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO EMPLOYEES ALTERED INFORMATION ON BUSINESS CUSTOMERS’ DOCUMENTS- WSJ, CITING; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo sales push extended to wealth-management unit – Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – SHAREHOLDERS ALSO APPROVED 2017 COMPENSATION OF COMPANY’S EXECUTIVES NAMED IN ITS PROXY STATEMENT; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in TCP Capital; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Agrees to $1 Billion Fine in Settlement (Audio); 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS NEUTRAL ON BANKS IN EUROPE, JAPAN AND EMERGING MARKETS; 10/04/2018 – SOFTBANK CONTROL ISSUE W/ TMUS LIKELY STILL EXISTS: WELLS FARGO; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Protesters Shout, March as Investors Back CEO Raise

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 8,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 483,981 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.66M, down from 492,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.71M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 20/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON SAYS JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO CFO; 09/05/2018 – @JayJints So incredibly kind JJ. Thanks very much; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Court Place Advsr Limited Com holds 0.4% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 20,267 shares. Cidel Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 12,216 shares. Ipswich Inv accumulated 16,352 shares. Twin Cap has 206,115 shares. Harvey Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ironwood Fincl Ltd Liability Co holds 3,039 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Thomasville Fincl Bank stated it has 52,999 shares. Advsr Asset Management Inc reported 72,089 shares. Van Den Berg I holds 2.99% or 450,484 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Korea invested in 3.26M shares or 0.71% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 100,000 shares. Eastern Savings Bank reported 6,961 shares. Mengis Capital Management reported 13,708 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. The Michigan-based Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $667.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in W.P. Carey Inc. Reit (NYSE:WPC) by 60,700 shares to 124,700 shares, valued at $9.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northern Trust Corp. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,800 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Management holds 1.88% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 5.87M shares. Mariner holds 571,305 shares. Cabot invested in 3,450 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.18% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 4,108 shares. 76,129 were reported by Wilkins Invest Counsel. Buckingham Capital Mgmt has 47,580 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Focused Investors accumulated 6.8% or 1.11 million shares. Foothills Asset Mgmt Limited owns 1.15% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 10,651 shares. Iowa Fincl Bank stated it has 41,387 shares or 2.65% of all its holdings. Granite Partners Limited Co holds 58,681 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Ltd, Singapore-based fund reported 93,932 shares. Narwhal Mngmt reported 1.45% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Citigroup Inc stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Prudential invested in 4.79M shares. Rothschild Capital Limited Liability Corp, a Maryland-based fund reported 2,156 shares.

