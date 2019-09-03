Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Aldebaran Financial Cut Its Position by $623,276; Davis Capital Partners Has Lifted Its Home Bancshares (HOMB) Stake by $850,000 as Share Price Rose

Aldebaran Financial Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 13.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc sold 4,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 28,237 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, down from 32,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $340.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $128.79. About 2.83M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns

Davis Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% . The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.30 million, up from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Home Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $17.16. About 234,420 shares traded. Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB) has declined 15.62% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.62% the S&P500.

Davis Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $314.70 million and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 30,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $64.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold HOMB shares while 70 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 106.12 million shares or 3.28% less from 109.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwood Gearhart holds 294,582 shares or 1.52% of its portfolio. Ifrah Fin Svcs Incorporated reported 0.12% stake. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) for 55,891 shares. Sei has 0.02% invested in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) for 396,940 shares. Northern Trust holds 0.01% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) or 2.45 million shares. Moreover, Principal Fin Gp has 0.01% invested in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) for 690,821 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) or 136,892 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 76,530 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Prudential stated it has 366,377 shares. Davis Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company reported 700,000 shares. State Street reported 6.82M shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 14,775 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). 68,835 were accumulated by Systematic Fincl Mgmt Lp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sage Fincl Gp Inc holds 1,598 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 205,566 were reported by Donaldson Mngmt Limited Liability. Moreover, Gm Advisory Gp Inc Inc has 0.56% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 12,231 shares. Valicenti Advisory Svcs Incorporated holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,456 shares. Origin Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 1.33% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Kemper Master Retirement Tru owns 10,900 shares. Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora holds 39,459 shares. Wms Partners holds 2.82% or 80,912 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Trust Services Lta reported 124,709 shares. Brighton Jones owns 19,338 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co accumulated 19.06 million shares or 0.54% of the stock. Invesco Limited reported 11.36M shares. East Coast Asset Mngmt Ltd Co owns 0.46% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 13,301 shares. Wade G W & Inc holds 2.05% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 155,439 shares. Mai invested in 1.3% or 182,237 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.