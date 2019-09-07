Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Evergreen Capital Management Lowered Its Holding as Stock Value Declined; Cypress Capital Group Has Trimmed Altria Group (MO) Holding as Share Value Declined

Evergreen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold 3,786 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 47,026 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.57 million, down from 50,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $338.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.28 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 8,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 86,038 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94 million, down from 94,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.71 billion market cap company. It closed at $43.85 lastly. It is up 19.47% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT SUBMITS MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PDT APPLICATION; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria’s Strong Profitability Benefits From Consistent Pricing Power, Reduced Variable Costs; 18/04/2018 – Altria Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Altria Sees FY Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.03; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP ESTABLISHES CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 26/04/2018 – Altria’s Pricier Cigarettes Help Offset Continuing Volume Drop; 16/05/2018 – Altria May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 26/04/2018 – Altria: Sees Full Yr Adjusted Diluted EPS Growth 15% to 19%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Mgmt owns 231,144 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.38% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 1.58 million shares. Plancorp Ltd Co holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 10,654 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 2.58M shares. Cadence Comml Bank Na holds 0.42% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 18,696 shares. Avalon Advsrs Lc holds 1.56% or 1.19M shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 758,845 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Winfield Assocs Inc has 6,361 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 255,938 shares. Psagot Inv House Limited accumulated 2,130 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Indiana Tru And reported 7,905 shares. Provise Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 3,703 shares. Art Ltd Co holds 0.27% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 79,407 shares. Garde Capital Inc accumulated 6,626 shares.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3 Reasons Altria Shares Are Still A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Altria Is A Screaming Buy, Here’s Why – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Juul’s International Ambitions May Be the Real Value for Altria – The Motley Fool” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altria: Arguing Against Decent Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.12B for 9.62 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $488.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (CSJ) by 5,934 shares to 127,462 shares, valued at $6.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust by 15,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 20,640 shares to 601,143 shares, valued at $60.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 184,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 699,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonehearth Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0.3% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Synovus Fincl invested in 0.69% or 303,004 shares. Coldstream Cap Management invested in 51,286 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advsrs Limited Company invested in 1.29% or 21,839 shares. Curbstone invested 1.17% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Neville Rodie And Shaw invested in 3.8% or 256,469 shares. Moreover, Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) has 1.21% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 12,916 shares. Calamos Wealth Limited Company has invested 0.67% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia owns 0.55% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 409,014 shares. State Street reported 155.14M shares or 1.69% of all its holdings. Butensky And Cohen Fincl Security has invested 1.69% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Paragon Llc has invested 3.86% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Flow Traders Us Llc accumulated 1,502 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 3.39% stake. Aristotle Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 43,933 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.