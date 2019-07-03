Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Rose While Hollow Brook Wealth Management Has Raised Stake by $604,372; Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Position Has Boosted by Brown Capital Management Llc

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 10,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 218,053 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.96 million, up from 207,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $129.36. About 313,988 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 4,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,346 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92M, up from 37,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $377.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $142.14. About 2.63 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 06/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data, Educational Resources and Support for the Ophthalmology Community at the 2018 ASCRS•ASOA Annual Meeting; 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B; 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE; 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank has 2% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 96,415 shares. First Wilshire Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 2,646 shares. Advisory Research has invested 0.67% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tanaka Mngmt reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wallace owns 2.41% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 124,900 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Com owns 2,889 shares. Stonebridge Capital Management owns 72,195 shares or 3.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sit Invest Associates has 1.23% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 278,015 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation stated it has 1.07% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fayerweather Charles holds 4.41% or 20,227 shares. Lucas Management holds 38,995 shares. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 188.89M shares. 1St Source National Bank invested in 1.27% or 106,190 shares. Orleans Management Corporation La reported 19,783 shares. Illinois-based Whitnell & has invested 1.42% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Hedge Funds Going To Get Burned By Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “J&J (JNJ), Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Ordered to Pay About $12M in Talc-Cancer Case – Bloomberg; Jury Decided Against Awarding Punitive Damages – StreetInsider.com” published on June 12, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Janssen (JNJ) Announces FDA Approval of DARZALEX for Multiple Myeloma – StreetInsider.com” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on Second-Quarter Results – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks That Should Be Every Young Investorâ€™s First Choice – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $366.00M and $92.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4,772 shares to 66,028 shares, valued at $4.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 91,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237,066 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).