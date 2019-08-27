Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Whitnell & Co Has Trimmed Its Stake as Market Value Declined; Cummins (CMI) Shares Declined While Aull & Monroe Investment Management Has Increased by $817,970 Its Stake

Whitnell & Co decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co sold 2,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 26,452 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, down from 29,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $130.61. About 14.93 million shares traded or 94.21% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 11/05/2018 – lnvokana (Canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $144.18. About 670,441 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15B and $259.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 982 shares to 9,839 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,503 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,591 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.33 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.