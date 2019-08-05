Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Declined While Modera Wealth Management Has Raised Its Stake; Cumberland Advisors Boosted Stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by $379,500 as Market Value Declined

Cumberland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc bought 126,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The hedge fund held 683,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 557,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.32% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1.52. About 50.73M shares traded or 4.09% up from the average. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 15/05/2018 – Southeastern Asset Management In Exits Chesapeake Energy; 02/05/2018 – CHK: POWDER RIVER PRODUCTION ON TARGET TO RIVAL EAGLE FORD; 09/04/2018 – Enviva Partners, LP Provides Update on Previously Reported Incident at Chesapeake Terminal; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $733M; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B-‘; 08/03/2018 – Chesapeake’s Louisiana Fields Located in Haynesville Shale Formation; 17/04/2018 – Element Fleet Issues US$1 billion of ABS Term Notes through Chesapeake Il; 09/04/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS – SUBSTANTIALLY ALL COSTS OF INCIDENT AT CHESAPEAKE TERMINAL EXPECTED TO BE RECOVERABLE; 15/05/2018 – SABA ADDED CHK, SN, NE IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE CEO DOUG LAWLER COMMENTS IN INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 3,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 18,584 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60M, up from 15,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $130.03. About 3.75 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,000 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Capstone Financial Advsrs holds 0.01% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc accumulated 0.01% or 2.18 million shares. Quinn Opportunity Partners Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 161,384 shares. Kansas-based Intrust Bank Na has invested 0.02% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Aqr Capital Lc stated it has 20.99 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Grp Inc Lc stated it has 98,969 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brave Asset Mngmt accumulated 51,450 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc accumulated 39,810 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co Na holds 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) or 211,186 shares. Alpha Cubed Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 11,000 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 0.21% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) or 50,000 shares. Nomura Asset Company, a Japan-based fund reported 22,000 shares.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 2 sales for $21.01 million activity. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $98,010 was made by WEBB JAMES R on Tuesday, May 28. DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR also bought $100,625 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) on Friday, May 24. The insider Lawler Robert D. bought 50,000 shares worth $100,995.

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $534.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 2,678 shares to 4,179 shares, valued at $515,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.