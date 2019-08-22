Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Fagan Associates Lifted Its Stake by $814,262 as Stock Declined; Corbyn Investment Management Upped Its Stake in Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) by $388,360

Fagan Associates Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fagan Associates Inc bought 5,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 35,256 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93 million, up from 29,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fagan Associates Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $131.15. About 1.13 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 4,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 86,020 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, up from 81,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources (Eog) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $76.9. About 277,984 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.38B and $243.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emcor Group (Eme) (NYSE:EME) by 33,686 shares to 147,306 shares, valued at $10.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J2 Global (Jcom) (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 13,988 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,277 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Controls Intl. (Jci).