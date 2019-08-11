Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Gilman Hill Asset Management Cut Stake as Stock Value Declined; Copeland Capital Management Increased Its Holding in Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM) as Share Price Declined

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM) by 13.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 25,411 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.13% . The institutional investor held 210,333 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.23 million, up from 184,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Federal Agricultural Mortgage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $817.24M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $77.6. About 35,072 shares traded. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) has declined 18.48% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AGM News: 18/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Veritiv, Federal Agricultural Mortgage, Community Bank Syst; 21/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM); 08/03/2018 Farmer Mac Reports 2017 Results and Announces 61% Dividend Increase; 10/05/2018 – FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $43.2 MLN VS $37.1 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM.A)

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 2,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 8,052 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, down from 10,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.59 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Implement Actions Across Global Supply Chain; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS; 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.51 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tealwood Asset holds 1.75% or 29,382 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Lc Il owns 210,000 shares. Stellar Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 30,370 shares. Moreno Evelyn V has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Gru Limited Liability invested in 31,651 shares or 2% of the stock. 289,660 are held by Personal Cap Advisors Corporation. Wilkins Investment Counsel reported 76,129 shares stake. Tru Of Virginia Va stated it has 1.89% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Holderness Co reported 26,677 shares. Philadelphia Trust holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 32,807 shares. First Bankshares reported 2% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Jensen, a Oregon-based fund reported 2.35M shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.25 million shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested 1.32% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Montana-based Davidson Inv Advsr has invested 1.88% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11M and $284.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 119,288 shares to 501,425 shares, valued at $4.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 44,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 376,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold AGM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 6.60 million shares or 1.48% less from 6.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, United Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) for 61,106 shares. Blackrock Inc invested 0% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Ameriprise Financial Incorporated has 0% invested in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Lsv Asset accumulated 549,399 shares. Convergence Prns Ltd Com reported 2,427 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 4,592 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Weybosset And Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 117,681 shares. 2,963 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny. Argent Capital Mngmt Ltd Co owns 28,901 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Citadel Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) for 10,206 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs has invested 0% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). 88 were reported by Sei. State Street Corporation invested 0% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 1,737 shares. Prudential Fin accumulated 186,186 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

