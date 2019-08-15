Johnson Controls International plc (JCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) and Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) are two firms in the Auto Parts that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson Controls International plc 38 1.04 N/A 1.88 22.54 Westport Fuel Systems Inc. 2 1.25 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Johnson Controls International plc and Westport Fuel Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Johnson Controls International plc and Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson Controls International plc 0.00% 11.5% 4.9% Westport Fuel Systems Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Johnson Controls International plc and Westport Fuel Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson Controls International plc 0 4 0 2.00 Westport Fuel Systems Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Johnson Controls International plc has a consensus target price of $37, and a -10.93% downside potential. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 consensus target price and a 91.57% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. is looking more favorable than Johnson Controls International plc, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.8% of Johnson Controls International plc shares and 26.11% of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. shares. Johnson Controls International plc’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.33% of Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Johnson Controls International plc 2.51% 1.31% 8.02% 28.26% 16.4% 43.14% Westport Fuel Systems Inc. -0.67% 4.58% 71.68% 98% 18.8% 123.31%

For the past year Johnson Controls International plc was less bullish than Westport Fuel Systems Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Johnson Controls International plc beats Westport Fuel Systems Inc.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Buildings and Power Solutions segments. It designs, produces, markets, and installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, building management systems, controls, and security and mechanical equipment. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services. In addition, it designs, sells, installs, services, and monitors electronic security systems, and fire detection and suppression systems; and manufactures and sells intrusion security products, anti-theft devices, breathing apparatus, and access control and video management systems for commercial, industrial, retail, residential, small business, institutional, and governmental customers. Further, the company produces and supplies lead-acid automotive batteries for passenger cars, light trucks, and utility vehicles, as well as advanced battery technologies to power start-stop, hybrid, and electric vehicles. It offers its lead-acid automotive batteries to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the general vehicle battery aftermarket. The company was formerly known as Johnson Controls, Inc. and changed its name to Johnson Controls International plc in September 2016. Johnson Controls International plc was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc., a transportation technology company, provides low-emission engine and fuel system technologies utilizing gaseous fuels in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Corporate and Technology Investments, and Cummins Westport Joint Venture. It designs, manufactures, and sells compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) components and systems to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers. The company also designs, manufactures, tests, certifies, and sells components, such as pressure regulators, injectors, electronic control units, valves, filters, and bi-fuel, mono-fuel, and dual-fuel LPG and CNG conversion kits under the BRC Gas Equipment, Emer, OMVL, Valtek, Prins, Zavoli, GFI, and TA Gas Technology brands; fuel system components include vaporizers, and CNG and LPG tank valves; CUBOGAS branded CNG compressors and refueling systems; LPG injection systems; diesel and CNG engines; natural gas fuel systems; and Westport WiNG power system vehicles. In addition, it designs and manufactures alternative fuel components and systems for off-road mobile and stationary equipment, and heavy-duty on-road vehicles, as well as develops complete emissions certified and non-certified engines for forklifts and other industrial equipment under the IMPCO, Westport, and GFI brands. Further, the company offers natural gas engines for transit, school, and shuttle buses; conventional trucks and tractors; refuse collection trucks; and specialty vehicles, such as short-haul port drayage trucks and street sweepers. The company was formerly known as Westport Innovations Inc. and changed its name to Westport Fuel Systems Inc. in June 2016. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.