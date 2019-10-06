Johnson Controls International plc (JCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA)

We are comparing Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) and Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Auto Parts companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson Controls International plc 43 0.91 792.70M 1.88 22.54 Lear Corporation 116 1.64 60.84M 15.66 8.10

Table 1 highlights Johnson Controls International plc and Lear Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Lear Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Johnson Controls International plc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Johnson Controls International plc is currently more expensive than Lear Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Johnson Controls International plc and Lear Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson Controls International plc 1,841,775,092.94% 11.5% 4.9% Lear Corporation 52,412,129.57% 20.7% 7.2%

Volatility and Risk

Johnson Controls International plc’s volatility measures that it’s 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.94 beta. Competitively, Lear Corporation’s 50.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.5 beta.

Liquidity

Johnson Controls International plc has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Lear Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Lear Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Johnson Controls International plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Johnson Controls International plc and Lear Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson Controls International plc 0 3 0 2.00 Lear Corporation 0 6 3 2.33

Johnson Controls International plc’s average price target is $38.67, while its potential downside is -8.88%. Competitively the average price target of Lear Corporation is $143.33, which is potential 30.58% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Lear Corporation is looking more favorable than Johnson Controls International plc, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Johnson Controls International plc and Lear Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 93.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Johnson Controls International plc’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Lear Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Johnson Controls International plc 2.51% 1.31% 8.02% 28.26% 16.4% 43.14% Lear Corporation -7.4% -8.36% -11.06% -17.53% -28.6% 3.19%

For the past year Johnson Controls International plc was more bullish than Lear Corporation.

Summary

On 10 of the 15 factors Lear Corporation beats Johnson Controls International plc.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Buildings and Power Solutions segments. It designs, produces, markets, and installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, building management systems, controls, and security and mechanical equipment. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services. In addition, it designs, sells, installs, services, and monitors electronic security systems, and fire detection and suppression systems; and manufactures and sells intrusion security products, anti-theft devices, breathing apparatus, and access control and video management systems for commercial, industrial, retail, residential, small business, institutional, and governmental customers. Further, the company produces and supplies lead-acid automotive batteries for passenger cars, light trucks, and utility vehicles, as well as advanced battery technologies to power start-stop, hybrid, and electric vehicles. It offers its lead-acid automotive batteries to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the general vehicle battery aftermarket. The company was formerly known as Johnson Controls, Inc. and changed its name to Johnson Controls International plc in September 2016. Johnson Controls International plc was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, electrical distribution systems, and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment provides seat systems and related components, including leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems. The E-Systems segment offers electrical distribution systems and components for managing power and distributing signals within the vehicle for traditional vehicle architectures, as well as high power and hybrid electric systems. This segmentÂ’s products include wiring harnesses, terminals and connectors, and junction boxes; and electronic control modules, such as body control modules, gateway modules, and lighting control modules and audio amplifiers, as well as associated software. It also provides wireless communication modules comprising passive entry, remote keyless entry, and dual range/dual function remote keyless entry systems; and cybersecurity, which securely processes various signals to, from and within the vehicle, as well road infrastructure. Lear Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.