Johnson Controls International plc (JCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH)

We will be comparing the differences between Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) and Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Auto Parts industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson Controls International plc 39 1.06 N/A 1.88 22.54 Delphi Technologies PLC 19 0.25 N/A 3.13 5.99

Table 1 highlights Johnson Controls International plc and Delphi Technologies PLC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Delphi Technologies PLC appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Johnson Controls International plc. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Johnson Controls International plc’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Delphi Technologies PLC, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson Controls International plc 0.00% 11.5% 4.9% Delphi Technologies PLC 0.00% 109.7% 7.2%

Liquidity

Johnson Controls International plc has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Delphi Technologies PLC’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Delphi Technologies PLC’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Johnson Controls International plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Johnson Controls International plc and Delphi Technologies PLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson Controls International plc 0 3 0 2.00 Delphi Technologies PLC 0 1 1 2.50

Johnson Controls International plc has a -9.27% downside potential and a consensus price target of $38.67. Competitively the average price target of Delphi Technologies PLC is $22.5, which is potential 72.02% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Delphi Technologies PLC looks more robust than Johnson Controls International plc as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.8% of Johnson Controls International plc shares and 100% of Delphi Technologies PLC shares. Johnson Controls International plc’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Delphi Technologies PLC shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Johnson Controls International plc 2.51% 1.31% 8.02% 28.26% 16.4% 43.14% Delphi Technologies PLC -4.34% -3.95% -13.4% 5.16% -58.52% 30.87%

For the past year Johnson Controls International plc has stronger performance than Delphi Technologies PLC

Summary

Delphi Technologies PLC beats Johnson Controls International plc on 7 of the 12 factors.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Buildings and Power Solutions segments. It designs, produces, markets, and installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, building management systems, controls, and security and mechanical equipment. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services. In addition, it designs, sells, installs, services, and monitors electronic security systems, and fire detection and suppression systems; and manufactures and sells intrusion security products, anti-theft devices, breathing apparatus, and access control and video management systems for commercial, industrial, retail, residential, small business, institutional, and governmental customers. Further, the company produces and supplies lead-acid automotive batteries for passenger cars, light trucks, and utility vehicles, as well as advanced battery technologies to power start-stop, hybrid, and electric vehicles. It offers its lead-acid automotive batteries to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the general vehicle battery aftermarket. The company was formerly known as Johnson Controls, Inc. and changed its name to Johnson Controls International plc in September 2016. Johnson Controls International plc was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

Delphi Jersey Holdings plc manufactures power train vehicle propulsion systems. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gillingham, United Kingdom. Delphi Jersey Holdings plc operates as a subsidiary of Delphi Automotive PLC.