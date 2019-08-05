Johnson Controls International plc (JCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) and Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) have been rivals in the Auto Parts for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson Controls International plc 38 1.03 N/A 1.88 22.54 Autoliv Inc. 74 0.69 N/A 2.80 25.76

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Johnson Controls International plc and Autoliv Inc. Autoliv Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Johnson Controls International plc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Johnson Controls International plc’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Autoliv Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Johnson Controls International plc and Autoliv Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson Controls International plc 0.00% 11.5% 4.9% Autoliv Inc. 0.00% 12.5% 3.7%

Volatility and Risk

Johnson Controls International plc is 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.94 beta. Autoliv Inc. on the other hand, has 1.51 beta which makes it 51.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Johnson Controls International plc are 1 and 0.8. Competitively, Autoliv Inc. has 1.3 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Autoliv Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Johnson Controls International plc.

Analyst Ratings

Johnson Controls International plc and Autoliv Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson Controls International plc 0 4 0 2.00 Autoliv Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

Johnson Controls International plc’s average price target is $37, while its potential downside is -10.65%. Competitively the average price target of Autoliv Inc. is $71, which is potential 5.48% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Autoliv Inc. is looking more favorable than Johnson Controls International plc, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Johnson Controls International plc and Autoliv Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.8% and 47.8% respectively. About 0.2% of Johnson Controls International plc’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Autoliv Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Johnson Controls International plc 2.51% 1.31% 8.02% 28.26% 16.4% 43.14% Autoliv Inc. -6.34% 4.04% -6.92% -8.96% -29.31% 2.73%

For the past year Johnson Controls International plc has stronger performance than Autoliv Inc.

Summary

Autoliv Inc. beats Johnson Controls International plc on 10 of the 12 factors.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Buildings and Power Solutions segments. It designs, produces, markets, and installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, building management systems, controls, and security and mechanical equipment. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services. In addition, it designs, sells, installs, services, and monitors electronic security systems, and fire detection and suppression systems; and manufactures and sells intrusion security products, anti-theft devices, breathing apparatus, and access control and video management systems for commercial, industrial, retail, residential, small business, institutional, and governmental customers. Further, the company produces and supplies lead-acid automotive batteries for passenger cars, light trucks, and utility vehicles, as well as advanced battery technologies to power start-stop, hybrid, and electric vehicles. It offers its lead-acid automotive batteries to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the general vehicle battery aftermarket. The company was formerly known as Johnson Controls, Inc. and changed its name to Johnson Controls International plc in September 2016. Johnson Controls International plc was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. The company offers a range of products, including modules and components for passenger and driver-side airbags, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, whiplash protection systems, child seats, and components; and camera-based vision systems, night driving assists, automotive radars, brake controls, positioning systems, electronic control units, and other active safety systems, as well as passive safety electronic products, such as restraint electronics and crash sensors. It primarily serves car manufacturers. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.