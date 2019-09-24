Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Reaches $44.02 52-Week High; Nordea Investment Management Ab Lifted Xylem (XYL) Position

The stock of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) hit a new 52-week high and has $47.10 target or 7.00% above today’s $44.02 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $35.03B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 24 by Barchart.com. If the $47.10 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.45 billion more. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $44.02. About 1.21M shares traded. Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) has risen 16.40% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JCI News: 01/05/2018 – Johnson Controls 2Q EPS 47c; 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 12/03/2018 – Johnson Controls Hones Building Focus With Possible Battery Exit; 14/03/2018 – Johnson Controls Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Johnson Controls Intl Backs FY18 View of Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.85; 01/05/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS 2Q NET REV. $7.5B, EST. $7.43B; 01/05/2018 – JCI SEES YR SALES $31B-$31.5B, SAW $30.1B-$30.7B, EST. $30.9B; 04/04/2018 – Kevin M. Kuznicki Named Jason’s General Counsel; 23/05/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS-HITACHI AIR CONDITIONING INDIA LTD JCHA.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 1.5 RUPEES PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – AQUA METALS – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH JOHNSON CONTROLS TO EXTEND TIMELINES OF EQUIPMENT SUPPLY AGREEMENT BY ONE YEAR

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased Xylem Inc (XYL) stake by 87.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nordea Investment Management Ab acquired 171,935 shares as Xylem Inc (XYL)’s stock declined 3.60%. The Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 368,543 shares with $30.83 million value, up from 196,608 last quarter. Xylem Inc now has $14.00B valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $77.75. About 244,857 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share

Among 3 analysts covering Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Johnson Controls has $4200 highest and $3500 lowest target. $38.67’s average target is -12.15% below currents $44.02 stock price. Johnson Controls had 4 analyst reports since May 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, July 8 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, May 13. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of JCI in report on Wednesday, June 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q2 2019. Its down Infinity, from Infinity in 2019Q1. It dived, as 0 investors sold Johnson Controls International plc shares while 3 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 220,666 shares or 45.68% less from 406,208 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Inv Advsr Ltd Llc holds 6,344 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 162,144 are held by Cibc World Corp. Cleararc Capital Inc holds 0.14% or 11,855 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corp owns 32,559 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) for 392 shares.

More notable recent Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Microsoft, Noble Energy and Johnson Controls – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Johnson Controls, Foxconn enter partnership – Milwaukee – Milwaukee Business Journal” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “See where Johnson Controls talks smart building tech with clients – Milwaukee – Milwaukee Business Journal” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $35.03 billion. The firm operates through Buildings and Power Solutions divisions. It has a 6.87 P/E ratio. It designs, produces, markets, and installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, building management systems, controls, and security and mechanical equipment.

Analysts await Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 18.28% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.93 per share. JCI’s profit will be $604.74 million for 14.48 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Johnson Controls International plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold XYL shares while 175 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 142.29 million shares or 0.54% less from 143.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Psagot House Limited has invested 0.05% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Shine Inv Advisory Services invested in 256 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 18,143 are held by Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx. Georgia-based Voya Mgmt Llc has invested 0.02% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Bluestein R H And Com reported 5,000 shares. Hexavest reported 125 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.06% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 989,566 shares. Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 3,269 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur invested in 4,700 shares. 1,000 were accumulated by Mercer Advisers. Trustmark Bancshares Trust Department holds 40 shares. Maryland-based Proshare Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 14,755 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Hightower Limited Company has 41,395 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Xylem (NYSE:XYL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Xylem has $93 highest and $8900 lowest target. $89.50’s average target is 15.11% above currents $77.75 stock price. Xylem had 7 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, May 3 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Stifel Nicolaus.

More notable recent Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Xylem Inc.’s (NYSE:XYL) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Xylem Inc.â€™s (NYSE:XYL) Return On Capital Employed Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.