Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) EPS Estimated At $0.63; Rampart Investment Management Company Increased By $352,240 Its Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holding

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) stake by 56.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc acquired 5,180 shares as Colgate Palmolive Co (CL)’s stock rose 8.19%. The Rampart Investment Management Company Llc holds 14,384 shares with $986,000 value, up from 9,204 last quarter. Colgate Palmolive Co now has $63.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $74.07. About 1.19M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO SAYS “UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND CATEGORY GROWTH WORLDWIDE REMAIN CHALLENGING”; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 23/05/2018 – CL COMMITS TO 100% RECYCLABLE PLASTICS IN PACKAGING BY 2025; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup

Analysts expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to report $0.63 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 22.22% from last quarter’s $0.81 EPS. JCI’s profit would be $565.79 million giving it 16.54 P/E if the $0.63 EPS is correct. After having $0.32 EPS previously, Johnson Controls International plc’s analysts see 96.88% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $41.67. About 2.20M shares traded. Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) has risen 7.04% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.61% the S&P500. Some Historical JCI News: 23/05/2018 – INDIA’S JOHNSON CONTROLS-HITACHI AIR CONDITIONING INDIA LTD JCHA.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 404.8 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 257.1 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 10/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS APPOINTS ANTONELLA FRANZEN VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF INVESTOR RELATIONS AND COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS, JD.COM IN PACT; 23/05/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS-HITACHI AIR CONDITIONING INDIA LTD JCHA.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.28 BLN RUPEES VS 6.10 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS-AQUA METALS TO EXTEND TIMELINES ON LICENSING; 25/05/2018 – Johnson Controls Power Unit Is Said to Draw KKR, Apollo Interest; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply; 01/05/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ADJ. EPS CONT OPS; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Johnson Controls power unit draws interest from KKR, Apollo – Bloomberg; 23/05/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS-HITACHI INDIA 4Q NET 404.8M RUPEES VS 257.1M

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc decreased Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) stake by 23,070 shares to 88,478 valued at $3.76 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) stake by 22,604 shares and now owns 73,650 shares. Cigna Corp New was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive had 13 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 29 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Neutral”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, February 13. Macquarie Research maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) rating on Monday, February 25. Macquarie Research has “Hold” rating and $65 target. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, June 18 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 12. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Tuesday, June 11. JP Morgan upgraded Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) rating on Monday, April 29. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $7000 target. UBS maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) rating on Friday, March 29. UBS has “Buy” rating and $75 target. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, February 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley Advisers reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Com Limited accumulated 60,402 shares. Rothschild Inv Il invested in 3,986 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 21,922 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Hsbc Plc owns 1.35 million shares. Murphy Cap Management holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 21,242 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 25,465 shares. Barnett & Company invested in 0.21% or 5,421 shares. Whittier Tru owns 0.17% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 80,420 shares. Meyer Handelman holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 353,496 shares. 8,655 are owned by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation. Notis accumulated 14,300 shares. Stifel Financial holds 281,839 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 90,271 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP owns 394,015 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $372,590 activity. $372,590 worth of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) shares were sold by CAHILL JOHN T.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold Johnson Controls International plc shares while 0 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 406,208 shares or 119.11% more from 185,393 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 930 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cleararc Cap Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 22,136 shares. 6,344 were reported by Investment Ltd Liability. 165,781 were reported by Cibc World Corporation.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $37.42 billion. The firm operates through Buildings and Power Solutions divisions. It has a 16.29 P/E ratio. It designs, produces, markets, and installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, building management systems, controls, and security and mechanical equipment.

Among 4 analysts covering Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Johnson Controls Intl had 8 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, May 13 by Credit Suisse. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of JCI in report on Monday, July 8 to “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 12 by Barclays Capital. Cowen & Co maintained Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Cowen & Co has “Market Perform” rating and $32 target.

