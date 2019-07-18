Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) EPS Estimated At $0.63; LGL Group Has 2.5 Sentiment

LGL Group Inc (LGL) investors sentiment increased to 2.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.30, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 5 funds started new or increased holdings, while 2 sold and decreased equity positions in LGL Group Inc. The funds in our database now own: 1.04 million shares, up from 998,045 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding LGL Group Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 1 Increased: 5 New Position: 0.

Analysts expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to report $0.63 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 22.22% from last quarter’s $0.81 EPS. JCI’s profit would be $565.79 million giving it 16.29 P/E if the $0.63 EPS is correct. After having $0.32 EPS previously, Johnson Controls International plc’s analysts see 96.88% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $41.06. About 3.90M shares traded. Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) has risen 7.04% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.61% the S&P500. Some Historical JCI News: 12/03/2018 – Johnson Controls Hones Building Focus With Possible Battery Exit; 13/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Johnson Controls Mulls Unit Sale; Rtgs Unchgd; 03/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS NAMES NANCY BERCE AS CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS-AQUA METALS TO EXTEND TIMELINES ON LICENSING; 23/05/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS-HITACHI AIR CONDITIONING INDIA LTD JCHA.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.28 BLN RUPEES VS 6.10 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 23/05/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS-HITACHI INDIA 4Q NET 404.8M RUPEES VS 257.1M; 03/04/2018 – Johnson Controls appoints Nancy Berce as chief information officer; 26/04/2018 – AQUA METALS, JOHNSON CONTROLS EXTEND EQUIPMENT SUPPLY PACT 1 YR; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Johnson Controls power unit draws interest from KKR, Apollo – Bloomberg; 10/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS APPOINTS ANTONELLA FRANZEN VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF INVESTOR RELATIONS AND COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold Johnson Controls International plc shares while 0 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 406,208 shares or 119.11% more from 185,393 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 930 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc Capital invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI). Cibc Ww Mkts accumulated 165,781 shares. The Georgia-based Investment Advsr Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Among 4 analysts covering Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Johnson Controls Intl had 8 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, May 13. The stock of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, June 12 by Barclays Capital. On Monday, July 8 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $36.88 billion. The firm operates through Buildings and Power Solutions divisions. It has a 16.05 P/E ratio. It designs, produces, markets, and installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, building management systems, controls, and security and mechanical equipment.

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in The LGL Group, Inc. for 80,879 shares. S. Muoio & Co. Llc owns 45,674 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al has 0.02% invested in the company for 477,437 shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2,295 shares.

The LGL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of standard and custom-engineered electronic components in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $41.42 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. It has a 22.97 P/E ratio. The Electronic Components segment offers packaged quartz crystals, oscillator modules, electronic filters, and integrated modules that are used primarily to control the frequency or timing of signals in electronic circuits.

The stock increased 1.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.5. About 2,980 shares traded. The LGL Group, Inc. (LGL) has risen 62.57% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LGL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ LGL Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LGL); 21/03/2018 LGL GROUP INC – ORDER BACKLOG IMPROVED 11.4% TO $11.7 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 FROM $10.5 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 10/05/2018 – LGL Group 1Q EPS 4c; 21/03/2018 – LGL Group 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 10/05/2018 – LGL GROUP INC LGL.A – QTRLY NET INCOME OF $0.04 PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – LGL GROUP INC LGL.A – ORDER BACKLOG IMPROVED 22.2% TO $13.3 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 FROM $10.9 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017