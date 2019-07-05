Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Analysts See $0.63 EPS; Blue Edge Capital Upped Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake

Analysts expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to report $0.63 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 22.22% from last quarter’s $0.81 EPS. JCI’s profit would be $563.21M giving it 16.49 P/E if the $0.63 EPS is correct. After having $0.32 EPS previously, Johnson Controls International plc’s analysts see 96.88% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $41.56. About 1.14M shares traded. Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) has risen 7.04% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.61% the S&P500. Some Historical JCI News: 23/05/2018 – INDIA’S JOHNSON CONTROLS-HITACHI AIR CONDITIONING INDIA LTD JCHA.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 404.8 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 257.1 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 12/03/2018 – Johnson Controls to Complete Strategic Review of Vehicle-Battery Business; 01/05/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ADJ. EPS CONT OPS; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-sit; 01/05/2018 – Johnson Controls Intl Backs FY18 View of Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.85; 04/04/2018 – Kevin M. Kuznicki Named Jason’s General Counsel; 23/05/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS-HITACHI AIR CONDITIONING INDIA LTD JCHA.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 1.5 RUPEES PER SHARE; 12/03/2018 – Johnson Controls Weighs Power-Unit Exit to Seal Building Focus; 01/05/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 53C, EST. 52C; 07/03/2018 Johnson Controls announces quarterly dividend

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 0.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blue Edge Capital Llc acquired 5 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Blue Edge Capital Llc holds 2,677 shares with $297.25 million value, up from 2,672 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $254.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $141.85. About 1.83 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 23/05/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9New; 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp; 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $905.1M TO DATE; 13/04/2018 – The new offerings come as Disney ramps up its streaming offerings; 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $457,888 activity. 4 shares valued at $451 were sold by WOODFORD BRENT on Tuesday, January 15. BRAVERMAN ALAN N also sold $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, January 15.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Another Big Acquisition for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney For Investors, Netflix For Speculators – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Disney’s Recent Run Is a Lesson for Long-Term Investors – Motley Fool” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Disney – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Prtnrs Lc invested in 0.63% or 99,532 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt holds 9,601 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Element Cap Mngmt Limited Co invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,925 shares. Patten Group Inc Inc has 18,757 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 20,967 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Somerville Kurt F owns 63,962 shares. Franklin Resource reported 13.18 million shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Summit Strategies stated it has 1,822 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Yhb Advsrs holds 93,633 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. Bath Savings Tru Company reported 1.97% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Asset Mgmt reported 128,532 shares. Wagner Bowman owns 1.11% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 41,956 shares. Barbara Oil reported 0.53% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Segantii Management Ltd has 1.04% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 80,000 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, June 6 with “Buy”. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, May 6 report. Imperial Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Macquarie Research. Citigroup maintained the shares of DIS in report on Wednesday, May 8 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, May 7 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 9. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Barclays Capital. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report.

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased Vanguard Short Term (VGSH) stake by 852 shares to 3,714 valued at $224.41M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Core Msci Europe (IEUR) stake by 41,251 shares and now owns 68,779 shares. Vanguard Total Stock Market Et (VTI) was reduced too.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $37.15 billion. The firm operates through Buildings and Power Solutions divisions. It has a 16.25 P/E ratio. It designs, produces, markets, and installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, building management systems, controls, and security and mechanical equipment.

More notable recent Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Moodyâ€™s Corporation (MCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Adient: Is The Company Still Reclining Back ? – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Investors Paying Above The Intrinsic Value? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Final results of JCI cash tender offer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 05, 2019.