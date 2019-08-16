Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Roosevelt Investment Group Has Upped Its Holding by $743,650 as Stock Price Declined; Concorde Asset Management Increases Position in Wix Com LTD (WIX)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 5,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 171,763 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.01 million, up from 166,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $130.54. About 6.37 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 34.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 3,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 13,308 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 9,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $142.2. About 461,308 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Limited Company accumulated 571,305 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Assoc Inc Ca holds 3.44% or 136,451 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Co accumulated 0.05% or 36,383 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,771 shares. Cibc Commercial Bank Usa holds 0.46% or 23,562 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Advisory Rech has 0.67% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Shayne Communications Lc, Tennessee-based fund reported 1,800 shares. Tradition Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 68,860 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.51% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 17,785 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 1.13% or 4.20 million shares. Armstrong Henry H holds 10.44% or 483,981 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 5.12 million shares or 6.6% of its portfolio. Signature & Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.03% or 2,289 shares. Dupont Cap holds 282,513 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Company Oh reported 17,553 shares or 1.55% of all its holdings.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion and $802.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 229,731 shares to 18,884 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 301,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,660 shares, and cut its stake in E O G Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60M and $154.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 8,260 shares to 10,428 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clearbridge Energy Midstrm O (EMO) by 38,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,562 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI).

