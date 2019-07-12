Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Rose While Montecito Bank & Trust Has Decreased Stake by $481,635; Community Financial Services Group Lowered Its Boeing Co (BA) Position by $4.43 Million; Share Value Declined

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust sold 3,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,110 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, down from 30,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $357.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.91% or $5.48 during the last trading session, reaching $134.63. About 8.51M shares traded or 24.06% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ

Community Financial Services Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 35.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc sold 11,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,477 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, down from 33,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $5.29 during the last trading session, reaching $364.29. About 1.86M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines orders 40 Boeing 737 MAX jets worth $4.68 bln; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS PURCHASE COMPRISES ALL-CASH TRANSACTION FOR $63/SHR; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 08/03/2018 – Flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 12/04/2018 – Airgas Recognized by Boeing with “Supplier of the Year” Award; 31/05/2018 – BOEING SEES 5/MO PRODUCTION RATE AS `FLOOR’ FOR 777 PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES TRADE, GLOBAL CARGO GROWING IN ALL REGIONS: CEO; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS AIR.PA SAYS WILL ANNOUNCE MEASURES ON TUESDAY TO COMPLY WITH WTO RULING ON AIRCRAFT SUBSIDIES; 10/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S LION AIR GROUP ANNOUNCES PURCHASE OF 50 BOEING 737 MAX 10 JETS FOR $6.24 BLN; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG COMMENTS IN Q&A W/REPORTERS

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. Smith Gregory D also sold $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Court Place Limited Liability accumulated 1,445 shares. Asset Mgmt One accumulated 295,958 shares or 0.61% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Copeland Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Stewart And Patten Ltd reported 2,100 shares stake. Crosspoint Strategies Ltd Liability Com stated it has 56 shares. 4,670 were accumulated by Brinker Cap. Bluestein R H And Co accumulated 116,783 shares or 2.43% of the stock. Garrison Bradford And owns 1,100 shares. Waddell And Reed Inc holds 0.95% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1.01M shares. Cleararc Capital has invested 0.58% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hillsdale Management stated it has 1,832 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Mariner Limited Com has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Profund Ltd accumulated 16,883 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Morgan Stanley accumulated 4.19M shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 50.32 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Garde Capital Inc reported 2,868 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd invested in 297,997 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Gru owns 0.07% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 6,948 shares. Somerset Trust accumulated 32,873 shares. Paragon holds 14,246 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Wisconsin-based Convergence Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.58% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mitchell Mngmt invested in 13,332 shares or 0.66% of the stock. New York-based Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Com has invested 0.51% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Summit Asset Management Llc holds 0.92% or 13,312 shares. Moreover, Dumont Blake Inv Advisors Lc has 1.29% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 21,839 shares. Da Davidson Co accumulated 536,176 shares. Canandaigua Comml Bank holds 3.24% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 121,028 shares. Orca Inv Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 7,572 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Institute For Wealth Management reported 0.6% stake. Public Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 742,385 shares or 0.94% of the stock.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 13.91 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

