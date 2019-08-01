Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Athena Capital Advisors Decreased Stake as Stock Price Declined; Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding Maintained by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 207.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 31,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 46,100 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $42.88. About 15.83M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Cash Offer to Buy Twenty-First Century Fox; 18/04/2018 – AT&T’s Merger Boss Mocks U.S. Claim About Comcast Coordination; 22/05/2018 – Comcast Announces Nationwide Launch of xFi Pods: A New, Whole-Home Mesh WiFi System; 05/03/2018 – FRIES: COMCAST SKY BID MORE ABOUT CONTENT THAN DISTRIBUTION; 16/05/2018 – U.K. Investors Buy Tal Education, VIX ETF; Sell Comcast: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 21/04/2018 – Thousands Of Volunteers “Make Change Happen” Across Florida On Comcast Cares Day; 10/05/2018 – Comcast’s proposed break-up fee would be payable if the deal runs into regulatory trouble; 03/05/2018 – ZOLA HAS $100M SERIES D FINANCING LED BY COMCAST VENTURES

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 95.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 31,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 1,569 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201,000, down from 33,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.19 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s LifeScan Makes Blood Glucose Monitoring Products; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meyer Handelman stated it has 15,800 shares. Synovus Financial Corp invested in 0.09% or 143,897 shares. Guyasuta Advsr accumulated 432,885 shares. Comml Bank Of America De holds 50.34M shares. Kahn Brothers Group Inc De has 1,664 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mai Cap Mgmt holds 486,626 shares or 1% of its portfolio. North Star Asset Management holds 54,231 shares. High Pointe Limited Liability Corp stated it has 18,570 shares. 416,577 were accumulated by Veritable Limited Partnership. Dana Inv invested in 1.86% or 984,994 shares. First Merchants accumulated 97,881 shares. Piedmont Invest, a North Carolina-based fund reported 398,424 shares. Moore Cap Mngmt Lp invested in 0.99% or 800,000 shares. Ftb Advsr Incorporated owns 0.57% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 179,508 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt reported 0.76% stake.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 20,265 shares to 9,435 shares, valued at $406,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 55,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,468 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Affinity Investment Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Comml Bank Of The West has 21,549 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Moreover, Zwj Inv Counsel Inc has 1.78% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Parametric Port Llc accumulated 9.69 million shares. Ledyard Bancorporation invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cypress Limited Liability stated it has 2.77% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Roof Eidam Maycock Adv reported 11,635 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 3.64% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Navellier & Associate stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cap Corporation Va holds 0.12% or 3,072 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) reported 15,489 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Capital Guardian Trust invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Kingfisher Capital Lc stated it has 17,435 shares. Horan reported 1.47% stake. Lowe Brockenbrough And holds 97,612 shares or 1.91% of its portfolio.

