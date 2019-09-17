Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Clear Harbor Asset Management Decreased Its Stake as Market Value Declined; Citizens & Northern Raised Citizens & Northern (CZNC) Stake by $379,158

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 4,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 37,403 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.21M, down from 41,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $129.82. About 2.10M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 25/04/2018 – J&J wins appeal to overturn $151 million hip implant verdict; 11/05/2018 – lnvokana (Canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Citizens & Northern Corp (CZNC) by 5.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 14,583 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% . The institutional investor held 267,738 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.05M, up from 253,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Citizens & Northern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $362.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $26.48. About 3,771 shares traded. Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) has declined 5.09% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CZNC News: 26/03/2018 Citizens & Northern Short-Interest Ratio Rises 87% to 29 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ Citizens & Northern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZNC)

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82 million and $497.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 22,630 shares to 28,006 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 433,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 437,655 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.23 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gagnon Securities Ltd Com holds 0.16% or 5,495 shares in its portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Mngmt Lp holds 0.25% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 136,875 shares. Timber Creek Cap Management Lc invested in 0.09% or 1,035 shares. Bowen Hanes Com holds 324,302 shares. Community Fincl Bank Na holds 75,657 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability holds 1.79% or 365,437 shares in its portfolio. Baxter Bros Inc accumulated 1.5% or 47,129 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 161,849 shares stake. Kemnay Advisory Service owns 500 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd reported 73,903 shares. Whittier holds 372,832 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.39% or 11.87 million shares in its portfolio. Maine-based Schroder Mngmt Gp has invested 0.63% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Shikiar Asset Mngmt accumulated 3,900 shares. 62,506 were accumulated by Carroll Assoc.

Since April 8, 2019, it had 16 buys, and 0 insider sales for $119,216 activity. Another trade for 460 shares valued at $12,737 was made by Lehman Terry L on Tuesday, April 23. On Monday, July 8 Pellegrino Frank G bought $7,563 worth of Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) or 290 shares. LAMBERT LEO F also bought $7,540 worth of Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) on Tuesday, June 11. Shares for $4,989 were bought by Kilmer Bobbi J. FISHER JAN E had bought 231 shares worth $6,230.

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 46,080 shares to 6,828 shares, valued at $323,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 18,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,965 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 5 investors sold CZNC shares while 11 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 3.79 million shares or 7.38% more from 3.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 0% or 21,918 shares. Amer Interest holds 0% or 7,627 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon reported 0% stake. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 1,884 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 133,894 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% in Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) or 52,419 shares. 40 are owned by Cwm Limited Liability Corp. 909,674 are owned by Blackrock. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 7,380 shares. Park Circle stated it has 40,000 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Stifel Financial stated it has 47,826 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) for 29,564 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 18,266 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc reported 509,730 shares stake.