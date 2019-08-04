Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Has Upped Holding by $5.20 Million; Citigroup (C) (C) Shareholder Augustine Asset Management Has Decreased Stake

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) (C) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 5,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 89,413 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, down from 94,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc (C) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $67.61. About 14.77 million shares traded or 12.26% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Rating To Note Of Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc; 24/04/2018 – CITI SLATE OF DIRECTOR NOMINEES APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS MERCK’S COMPELLING NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER DATASETS WILL LEAD TO ITS NEAR/MIDTERM DOMINANCE OF NSCLC INDICATION; 26/03/2018 – EMEA IPOs Rise 172% This Year, Citi Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 05/04/2018 – Apple will give $100 billion more back to shareholders because of the tax cut: Citigroup; 03/05/2018 – China’s globe-spanning infrastructure plan may have risks, but Citi sees big opportunities; 20/03/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 15/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 13/04/2018 – CITI CFO JOHN GERSPACH COMMENTS DURING ANALYST CONFERENCE CALL

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 45.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 37,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 120,452 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.84 million, up from 83,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 6.57 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 26/04/2018 – J&J: J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% APR 26, 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.49 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Communication Limited invested in 163,802 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.22% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Corporation invested in 109,500 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Two Sigma Secs Limited Co holds 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 16,438 shares. Highland Capital Limited Partnership owns 15,000 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Park Corp Oh stated it has 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Company reported 32,877 shares stake. Jones Companies Lllp owns 195,961 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Com holds 75,963 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada accumulated 7.89M shares or 0.21% of the stock. Tradewinds Management Ltd Com invested in 0% or 62 shares. Westover Ltd Llc has invested 0.18% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability invested in 0.12% or 175,504 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware has invested 0.14% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup – Staying On Course – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “How Large Option Traders Are Reacting To The Interest Rate Cut – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Big Bank Results Seen Strong As Executives Manage Through Challenges – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “NYSE Gets New Cannabis ETF With Unique Characteristics – Forbes” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $150.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (Celg) (NASDAQ:CELG) by 12,994 shares to 37,951 shares, valued at $3.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tempur Sealy International (Tp (NYSE:TPX) by 6,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Gild) (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael had sold 7,000 shares worth $442,708.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 22,432 shares to 169,675 shares, valued at $30.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 9,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,970 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” on July 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Johnson & Johnson Kickstarts Big Pharma Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Top Stock Trades for Monday:JNJ, SQ, ILMN, ACB – Investorplace.com” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Earnings Disappointments – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Is Johnson & Johnson Stock Losing Its Shine? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com reported 315,716 shares. Spc reported 4,850 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Moreover, Lederer Investment Counsel Ca has 2.57% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 19,760 shares. Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc has invested 0.45% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sabal Trust Com invested 2.9% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Old Dominion holds 24,983 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag invested in 12.86 million shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 199,700 shares. Sunbelt Secs reported 13,112 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. 155,486 were reported by Nuance Invests Ltd Liability Corporation. Interactive Fincl Advsrs owns 100 shares. Markston Int Llc reported 0.74% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Weiss Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1,460 shares. 8.20M were accumulated by Pnc Services Grp. Rodgers Brothers stated it has 2.33% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.