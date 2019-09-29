Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Sta Wealth Management Boosted Holding by $1.06 Million; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Valuation Declined While Menlo Advisors Trimmed Its Holding by $2.43 Million

Menlo Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 32.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc sold 44,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 93,988 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14 million, down from 138,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 240.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc bought 7,648 shares as the company's stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 10,823 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51M, up from 3,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 5.64 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34 million and $422.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB) by 263,705 shares to 5,588 shares, valued at $327,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 28,755 are held by Alexandria Capital Ltd. Victory Management accumulated 525,331 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management has 11,986 shares. Cullen Capital Management Limited Liability Co owns 517,795 shares for 2.82% of their portfolio. Alphamark Advisors Lc holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 6,404 shares. Moneta Grp Advisors Lc invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 17,562 were accumulated by Wheatland Advisors. Northeast Consultants stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Waters Parkerson Com Lc has 1.77% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 156,525 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus invested in 295,647 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Vista Capital Prtnrs reported 2,085 shares. The Texas-based Amarillo Natl Bank has invested 0.29% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Inverness Counsel Lc, a New York-based fund reported 184,083 shares. Field & Main State Bank, a Kentucky-based fund reported 21,581 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Lc owns 233,915 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Yacktman Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 3.03% or 4.61M shares. Notis reported 31,885 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Signature & Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 447,932 shares stake. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 54,084 shares. Next Financial Grp has 0.21% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 327,673 are held by Edgar Lomax Com Va. Rhode Island-based Blue has invested 0.71% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Schafer Cullen Capital Mgmt invested in 3.96M shares or 2.7% of the stock. Benedict Advisors reported 3.18% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Clearbridge Invests Llc accumulated 8.71M shares or 0.41% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt holds 0.07% or 1,674 shares in its portfolio. Spinnaker invested 0.8% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 85,879 are held by Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc. 1.12M were accumulated by Sadoff Invest Ltd Com. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Liability owns 29,954 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.