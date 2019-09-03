Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Davidson Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Position; Cerner (CERN) Shareholder Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lifted Its Holding by $1.82 Million as Shares Rose

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors sold 2,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 128,425 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.95M, down from 130,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $340.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 2.08M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/05/2018 – lnvokana (Canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00; 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer; 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 03/04/2018 – Malaysia Eyewear Market Analysis & Outlook 2011-2021 – Key Players are Luxottica, Johnson & Johnson and Hoya Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Cerner (CERN) by 22.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 31,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 171,327 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.80M, up from 139,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Cerner for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $67.58. About 785,642 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 15/05/2018 – Cerner and Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation Create Standardized Integration; 19/04/2018 – The Menninger Clinic Selects Cerner Millennium Electronic Health Record; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Rev $5.325B-$5.45B; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Net $160M; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 58C; 17/05/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: @DeptVetAffairs Signs $10 Billion Health Records Contract With Cerner; 21/05/2018 – CERNER ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Adj EPS 58c

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to Cerner (CERN) Stock for Now – Nasdaq” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 22, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 4,050 shares to 28,460 shares, valued at $6.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond (VCSH) by 7,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,229 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Cap Ltd (Trc) owns 7,809 shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Division holds 0% or 483 shares. 588 are owned by Tci Wealth Advsr. Andra Ap holds 94,700 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Amer Century Inc has 3.56 million shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 560,295 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Cibc Natl Bank Usa reported 13,140 shares stake. Raymond James Na owns 5,187 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) holds 1.75% or 3.32M shares in its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co holds 5,286 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New Hampshire-based Ledyard Retail Bank has invested 0.05% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). 75,150 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt. Hardman Johnston Limited accumulated 306,536 shares. Torray Ltd Co invested in 181,214 shares. Ironwood Limited Liability Co has 69 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stanley holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 8,090 shares. 6.13 million were reported by Global Invsts. Stone Run Ltd has 0.19% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 1.01 million shares. Private Wealth Advisors holds 33,838 shares or 1.77% of its portfolio. Foundation Res Mgmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Raab And Moskowitz Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 37,130 shares. Lucas has 6.44% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Israel-based Sphera Funds Mngmt Limited has invested 3.4% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 49,685 shares stake. Addison Cap holds 46,053 shares or 4.89% of its portfolio. Evermay Wealth Limited Liability Com has 0.51% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 12,820 shares. Moreover, Perritt Cap Management has 0.24% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 4,667 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.12% stake. Invest Wi has 1.55% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.29B for 16.08 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17B and $954.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data System (NYSE:ADS) by 2,393 shares to 66,469 shares, valued at $11.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 18,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,413 shares, and has risen its stake in Zayo Group Holding (NYSE:ZAYO).