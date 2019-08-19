Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Centre Asset Management Lowered Stake; Cerner (CERN) Shareholder Alta Capital Management Cut Stake by $17.87 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 98.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 313,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 3,519 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201,000, down from 317,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $72.05. About 920,322 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 06/03/2018 – National Coordination Center to Support VA EMR with Resources from Top U.S. Health Care Organizations; 19/04/2018 – The Menninger Clinic Selects Cerner Millennium Electronic Health Record; 21/05/2018 – Columbus Regional Healthcare System Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – REPURCHASE WILL BE FUNDED FROM WORKING CAPITAL; 08/05/2018 – Mayo Regional Hospital Selects Cerner CommunityWorks; 13/04/2018 – Cerner, AANAC Award Nursing Assistant of the Year Scholarship; 30/03/2018 – More Than 20 Cerner Executives Earn Board Certification in Health Care Management; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner Healthelntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 17/05/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: @DeptVetAffairs Signs $10 Billion Health Records Contract With Cerner

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 47.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 45,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 50,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05M, down from 96,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $131.91. About 1.90 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $197.40 million for 29.05 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.49 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

