Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Centre Asset Management Cut Holding by $6.34 Million as Market Value Declined; Centurylink (CTL) Holder Credit Suisse Ag Has Lifted Holding by $32.84 Million

Credit Suisse Ag increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 11940.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag bought 2.99M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 3.01 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.09 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.16% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 11.49 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw; 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 47.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 45,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 50,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05M, down from 96,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 3in); 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 03/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 UBS Global Health Care Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hap Trading Ltd Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 24,087 shares. First Corp In accumulated 113 shares. Kistler, Alabama-based fund reported 658 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama invested in 0.03% or 442,823 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 3.74M shares. Cibc Bank & Trust Usa invested 0.05% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Estabrook Capital Mgmt invested in 0% or 1,500 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP has invested 0.12% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 203,912 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Holt Advsr Limited Liability Corp Dba Holt Prtn Limited Partnership stated it has 0.09% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 386,069 were reported by Proshare Advsr Ltd. Strs Ohio accumulated 90,715 shares. Northern Trust Corp stated it has 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Andra Ap has invested 0.1% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97 billion and $109.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) by 52,533 shares to 792,092 shares, valued at $4.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schweitzer (NYSE:SWM) by 10,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,062 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought 37,000 shares worth $404,250. $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by STOREY JEFFREY K. $109,192 worth of stock was bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $24,608 was bought by Chilton Kevin P.. 20,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $196,600 were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pioneer Fincl Bank N A Or holds 2.51% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 41,790 shares. First Republic Inc accumulated 0.73% or 1.00 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 37,677 are owned by Macnealy Hoover Invest Mgmt. Addison Capital has invested 4.89% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tarbox Family Office invested 0.35% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Citigroup owns 1.18 million shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated holds 4,611 shares. Cullen Mngmt Lc reported 519,630 shares or 2.87% of all its holdings. Rdl Fincl, Virginia-based fund reported 21,975 shares. Greylin Invest Mangement holds 3.46% or 110,119 shares in its portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset Management invested in 67,745 shares or 1.8% of the stock. Old Dominion Capital Inc invested in 1.21% or 24,983 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 1.46% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hanson Mcclain Incorporated owns 20,338 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.42 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26 million and $384.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 9,680 shares to 166,320 shares, valued at $6.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 294,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 905,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa (NYSE:V).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

