Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Declined While Geller Family Office Services Has Lifted Stake; Centene Del (CNC) Share Price Rose While Kentucky Retirement Systems Increased by $483,943 Its Holding

Geller Family Office Services Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1177.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc bought 22,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 24,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, up from 1,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $132. About 782,203 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 102.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 9,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 18,064 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $959,000, up from 8,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $49.32. About 548,067 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FIDELIS DEAL COMPLETED NO LATER THAN JULY 1; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC); 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES APPROVAL FOR FIDELIS DEAL FROM NY AG `SOON’; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martin & Co Tn accumulated 21,555 shares. Guardian Life Of America has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Stralem And owns 40,070 shares or 2.56% of their US portfolio. Saturna Capital Corp reported 2.74% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sectoral Asset Management has 17,799 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Mar Vista Investment Ptnrs Ltd owns 706,634 shares. Choate Inv Advisors holds 87,339 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct holds 400,696 shares or 1.95% of its portfolio. Bourgeon Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 1,788 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 4.30 million shares or 1.16% of the stock. Axa holds 1.03 million shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Lc reported 17,785 shares stake. Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated owns 97,316 shares. Harvest Cap Management accumulated 26,695 shares. Spirit Of America Management New York has invested 0.18% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,712 shares to 242,728 shares, valued at $10.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Ltd reported 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 2,614 shares. 5.48 million are held by Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation. Tarbox Family Office reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Strs Ohio has 0.23% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 950,478 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 20,300 shares. Macquarie Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 119,346 shares. Sterling Capital Limited Liability Co reported 11,190 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fin Inc has invested 0.12% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Parametric Associates Ltd Liability reported 1.31 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management Corporation has invested 0.29% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Agf Investments Inc accumulated 1.30M shares. Victory Cap Management Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 606,514 shares. Axon Cap Limited Partnership invested in 157,300 shares or 17.54% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 41,410 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.