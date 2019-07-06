Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Laffer Investments Has Decreased Stake by $78.56 Million; Celgene (CELG) Holder Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Increased Position

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 623,528 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.01M, up from 615,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $93.7. About 2.34M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene; 09/04/2018 – FierceBiotech: According to people “briefed on its plans”, and talking to FT journos, Celgene is “hunting for acquisition; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients With Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 09/04/2018 – OncoMed to Present Multiple Preclinical Abstracts Related to Immuno-Oncology Programs at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS ABOUT $8.45, WITH DILUTION FROM JUNO; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene Corporation (CELG); 23/04/2018 – Celgene Corp expected to post earnings of $1.96 a share – Earnings Preview; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO & CELGENE ENTER INTO PACT TO CO-DEVELOP & CO-PROMO

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 562 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,605 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $643.73M, down from 5,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $373.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.71 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA; 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $372.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 289 shares to 11,100 shares, valued at $637.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (NYSE:LYB) by 391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 14.52 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,600 shares to 421,153 shares, valued at $103.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 228,798 shares, and cut its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).

