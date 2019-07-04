Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Geller Family Office Services Boosted Its Position by $3.17 Million; Caymus Capital Partners LP Holding in Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Upped as Valuation Rose

Geller Family Office Services Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1177.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc bought 22,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, up from 1,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $377.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $142.14. About 3.26 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Another Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Audio); 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON: BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) by 113.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 377,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 710,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.85M, up from 332,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $898.22M market cap company. It closed at $9.71 lastly. It is down 51.36% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Carrizo Oil; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS SAYS “AGREES” WITH KIMMERIDGE ENERGY MANAGEMENT’S ASSESSMENT THAT ITS ASSETS ARE “CURRENTLY UNDERVALUED” RELATIVE TO PEER COMPANIES; 15/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Private equity firm Kimmeridge Energy boosts Carrizo stake, urges asset sales; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO HAS HAD DISCUSSIONS WITH KIMMERIDGE SINCE LATE 2017; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Carrizo Oil; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP, LLC-BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL & GAS SHOULD “STRONGLY” CONSIDER SPECIFIC ACTIONS THAT CAN BE TAKEN TO ENHANCE AND MAXIMIZE SHAREHOLDER VALUE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRZO); 07/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 18c; 07/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $225.3M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold CRZO shares while 65 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 89.78 million shares or 2.48% less from 92.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). First State Bank Of Omaha reported 68,245 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs invested 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Nwq Inv Mngmt Llc holds 0.39% or 1.45M shares. Sei Invs accumulated 52,684 shares or 0% of the stock. Qs Invsts Ltd accumulated 12,504 shares. Charles Schwab Invest reported 493,029 shares stake. Comml Bank Of Mellon invested 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Moody Bankshares Trust Division owns 0.03% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 76,062 shares. 77,410 are held by American Ins Tx. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). M&T Bancorp Corp owns 11,126 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp has invested 0.01% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Thrivent For Lutherans owns 0% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 65,096 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 153,942 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Carrizo Oil (CRZO) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 8.5% – Nasdaq” on May 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Halliburton Beats Q1 Expectations – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Carrizo Oil (CRZO) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Carrizo Oil considering tie-up with SM Energy – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Carrizo Oil & Gas gets activist shareholder in Lion Point – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99M and $450.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New by 735,100 shares to 496,383 shares, valued at $12.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 2.48 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.45M shares, and cut its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $473,473 activity. FISHER JOHN BRADLEY sold 30,755 shares worth $372,308.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.