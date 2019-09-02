Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake Maintained by Pecaut & Company; Caxton Associates LP Stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Has Raised by $995,030

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 123.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 26,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 47,407 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, up from 21,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $39.12. About 889,494 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 0.49; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO AND GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES TO PAY TROPICANA FEE OF $92.5 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Net $96.8M; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES-WITH CLOSING OF DEAL, ELDORADO TO BUY OPERATING ASSETS OF THESE PROPERTIES, LEASE REAL ESTATE VIA NEW MASTER LEASE; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Adjusts 2018 View To Rev $1.021B; 16/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props to Acquire Real Estate Assets of Six Casino Properties From Tropicana Entertainment for $1.21B; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q EPS 49c; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TROPICANA ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL TROPICANA’S REAL ESTATE TO GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES; 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF ASSETS OF TROPICANA; 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 2,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 37,202 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20 million, up from 34,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 7.37 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 06/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data, Educational Resources and Support for the Ophthalmology Community at the 2018 ASCRS•ASOA Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “J&J opioid ruling a relief for shareholders but others may not benefit – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.23% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Swiss National Bank stated it has 9.91M shares. Ativo Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.48% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 8,131 shares. Carlson Cap Mgmt, a Minnesota-based fund reported 9,711 shares. The California-based Aspiriant has invested 0.48% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Art Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 87,339 were reported by Choate Investment Advsrs. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 381,275 shares. Department Mb Bancshares N A has 1.55% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 90,433 shares. Alexandria Cap Ltd Company holds 29,212 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Invest stated it has 64,269 shares or 3.99% of all its holdings. The Maryland-based Wagner Bowman Management has invested 1.51% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Grimes & invested 0.63% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Vident Investment Advisory reported 11,779 shares stake. Howland Capital Mngmt Llc invested 1.72% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04 million and $144.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2,700 shares to 9,315 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 388,369 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Raymond James Fin Ser invested in 68,953 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards And Communication Inc owns 1,434 shares. Brown Advisory reported 0% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Com Ma accumulated 68,059 shares. Prudential Public Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 12,900 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Nebraska-based Cwm has invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company invested in 17,054 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Aureus Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 28,660 shares. 55,559 were reported by Investec Asset Mgmt North America. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc reported 56,427 shares stake. 340,335 were reported by Balyasny Asset Lc. Envestnet Asset has 106,363 shares.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $187,850 activity.

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Did Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GLPI) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “10 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Public Offering of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces the Addition of Matthew Demchyk as Senior Vice President – Investments – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75 billion and $688.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE) by 1,449 shares to 1,470 shares, valued at $471,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (NYSE:SNH) by 51,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,115 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).