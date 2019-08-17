Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Montecito Bank & Trust Has Lowered Holding by $481,635 as Stock Value Declined; Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Shareholder Pier Capital Has Boosted Its Position

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (CASY) by 26.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 13,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 62,482 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05 million, up from 49,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Casey’s General Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $170.02. About 387,760 shares traded or 15.15% up from the average. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – H. LYNN HORAK APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General: Robert Myers, William Kimball and Jeffrey Lamberti to Retire and Resign From Board, Effective March 6; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Hires Chief Marketing Officer; 10/04/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – ELECTION OF JUDY SCHMELING AS A CLASS lll DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE MARCH 29, 2018; 13/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Set to Open First Store in Michigan; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q REV. $2.05B, EST. $2.04B; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – EXPECTS THE CUMULATIVE SAVINGS OF STORE-LEVEL OPERATING EXPENDITURES TO BE $200 MILLION BY FY 2021; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – IN FY 2019, CASEY’S ANTICIPATES AT LEAST $150 MILLION OF INCREMENTAL CAPITAL AVAILABLE RELATIVE TO FY 2018; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – APPOINTS H. LYNN HORAK NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Appoints New Board Member

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust sold 3,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 27,110 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79 million, down from 30,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 4.80 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc by 152,617 shares to 72,390 shares, valued at $4.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wingstop Inc by 4,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,271 shares, and cut its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Inc reported 765,453 shares. 63,951 are held by Speece Thorson Capital Grp. Hanseatic Mgmt Svcs owns 7,456 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Crawford Invest Counsel Inc owns 74,263 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.01% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 63,951 shares. Btc Capital Management holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 7,168 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Moreover, Clean Yield Grp has 0% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Martingale Asset LP has 42,405 shares. Zacks Invest holds 7,569 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 4,126 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt Inc holds 7,160 shares. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) accumulated 1,144 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership holds 2,511 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) or 27,700 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.42 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.