Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position Maintained by Pecaut & Company; Carret Asset Management Upped Its Cvs Health (CVS) Stake by $302,842

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 2,311 shares as the company's stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 37,202 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20 million, up from 34,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $132.25. About 4.18 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending.

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 5,714 shares as the company's stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 105,968 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72M, up from 100,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 9.12 million shares traded or 7.36% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "CVS Health Corp.: How Unfair – Seeking Alpha" on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Better Buy: Rite Aid vs. CVS Health – Yahoo Finance" published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Is Yielding 3.7% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance" on August 07, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. Shares for $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of stock.

Carret Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $613.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nestle Sa (NSRGY) by 7,604 shares to 38,549 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,748 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Star Fund Star Portfo (VGSTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,809 were accumulated by Fincl Bank Of Hawaii. Fmr Limited Com invested in 0.19% or 29.28M shares. Alpine Woods Investors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 3,769 were accumulated by Murphy Mgmt. Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.47% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cleararc Cap Inc reported 31,462 shares. Summit Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.16% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 6,160 shares. Barnett And accumulated 74,504 shares or 2.29% of the stock. Curbstone Mngmt reported 24,840 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Hartford Inv Co stated it has 164,636 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System owns 3.03 million shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 74,331 shares. Columbia Asset holds 0.29% or 20,086 shares in its portfolio. Cornercap Investment Counsel Incorporated reported 62,712 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Highland Management LP holds 0.02% or 6,000 shares.

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04 million and $144.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2,700 shares to 9,315 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.