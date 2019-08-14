Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position Maintained by Geller Family Office Services Llc; Cardinal Capital Management Holding In Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Was Has Boosted

Geller Family Office Services Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1177.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc bought 22,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 24,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, up from 1,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $130.77. About 4.73M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS ACTIONS TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY $0.6 TO $0.8 BLN IN ANNUAL PRE-TAX COST SAVINGS THAT WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY DELIVERED BY 2022; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 5.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 92,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 1.70 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.08 million, up from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $23.13. About 1.05 million shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD CEO STERNLICHT SAYS IMMOFINANZ ACQUISITION OF S IMMO STAKE DOES NOT AFFECT ITS BIDS FOR CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Net $99.9M; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD VP VISCIUS SAYS “A BIT OF FANTASY” BUILT INTO SHARE PRICES OF CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ, STARWOOD OFFERS FAIR; 18/04/2018 – Starwood Capital Group Closes 11th Opportunistic Real Estate Fund At $7.55B; 29/05/2018 – Starwood’s Austrian Commercial-Property Bid Seen Falling Short; 02/04/2018 – Starwood Capital Group Hires Two Managing Directors in Asset Management; 01/04/2018 – Victoria Park AB: Victoria Park has received a public cash offer from Starwood Capital Group affiliate; 13/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK AB SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS 1 ( “BOARD”) OF VICTORIA PARK AB (PUBL) (“VICTORIA PARK”) RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS OF VICTORIA PARK NOT TO ACCEPT STARWOOD’S OFFER

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 41,361 were reported by Miles Capital. Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 75 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 53,991 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 37,223 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 1.22 million shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas invested in 395 shares. Nomura invested in 0.04% or 472,524 shares. Barclays Public Limited holds 0.04% or 2.39 million shares in its portfolio. Gsa Prns Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 15,471 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Raymond James & reported 2.53 million shares. Avenir Corporation holds 69,689 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields stated it has 112,083 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has 3,650 shares. The Georgia-based Advisory Svcs Network Lc has invested 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Orinda Asset Management Limited Liability owns 110,000 shares or 5.64% of their US portfolio.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newmark Group Inc by 1.06 million shares to 2.41M shares, valued at $20.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cts Corp (NYSE:CTS) by 360,079 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,414 shares, and cut its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Of Nevada has invested 1.72% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 4.89 million shares or 1.73% of the stock. Prio Wealth LP invested 1.69% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Axa invested in 0.56% or 1.03M shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Corp accumulated 6.32M shares or 1.59% of the stock. Continental Advsrs owns 5,503 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Davis holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,890 shares. 8,092 were accumulated by Hollencrest Cap Management. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 5.51 million shares. Montag A & Assocs reported 164,615 shares. 9.69M were accumulated by Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc owns 77,797 shares or 2.9% of their US portfolio. Ashford Capital Mgmt invested in 3,250 shares. Shoker Counsel Inc accumulated 17,886 shares or 1.85% of the stock. Capital Counsel Llc New York owns 440,932 shares for 4.5% of their portfolio.

