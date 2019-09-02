Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Cut Its Holding by $344,581; Capital World Investors Raised Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,479 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 141,978 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.85 million, down from 144,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 7.37M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/05/2018 – J&J JURY FAILS TO REACH VERDICT IN CANCER SUIT TIED TO TALC; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Platinum Equity Offers to Buy LifeScan for About $2.1B; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 24.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 3.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 18.01M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 billion, up from 14.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $77.77. About 8.47 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM ANNOUNCES EXPIRATION OF ITS CASH OFFERS FOR FOUR SERIES OF NOTES OPEN TO RETAIL HOLDERS ONLY; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Hunter: TRUMP TALKS QUALCOMM WITH HUNTER DURING SAN DIEGO VISIT; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BlackBerry to provide software for Jaguar Land Rover vehicles; 07/03/2018 – HAYMAN’S BASS SAID U.S. CAN’T LET QUALCOMM/AVGO DEAL GO THROUGH; 18/05/2018 – U.S. bill to reform foreign investment review wins business group’s support; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – NXP, QUALCOMM RIVER HOLDINGS AGREED TO EXTEND END DATE OF THEIR PURCHASE AGREEMENT FROM APRIL 25, 2018 TO JULY 25, 2018; 15/03/2018 – EIN Semiconductor: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 13/04/2018 – Delay Could Scuttle Qualcomm Purchase of NXP; 06/04/2018 – Qualcomm River Holdings Extends Offering Period of Its Previously Announced Cash Tender Offer; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Earnings, Forecast Show China’s Phone Market Improving

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 200,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $25.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 4.16 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Torray Ltd Llc stated it has 35,673 shares. State Street Corporation reported 0.22% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Park Circle accumulated 0.04% or 900 shares. Diligent Investors Limited Liability Com has 1.09% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 33,672 shares. Laffer Invs has invested 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 763,634 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Valueworks Limited Co holds 142,801 shares or 5.46% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 174,027 were reported by First Foundation Advsr. Mengis Capital Management Inc has invested 3.57% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Woodstock reported 0.94% stake. Jacobs Ca has invested 1.11% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Leavell Invest has 21,103 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 2.16M shares. Coastline Tru Company reported 34,680 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualcomm (QCOM) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S. set to grant another Huawei extension – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcomm Stock Watchers Eyeing Both the Legal Discount and the Dividend – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Trump casts doubt on Huawei reprieve – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm interim CFO retires – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt has invested 0.2% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cwm Limited Liability Com has invested 0.24% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Central Bank Com reported 0.3% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Condor Capital Mngmt owns 119,156 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 223,643 shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 1.78 million shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman Com reported 364,706 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 109,251 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Cim Llc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,785 shares. Ftb Advsrs invested 1.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Greenleaf reported 64,511 shares. 28,630 were accumulated by Adirondack Tru Communication. B T Cap Mgmt Dba Alpha Cap Mgmt invested in 9,573 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Chickasaw Capital Management Ltd Liability Co owns 28,986 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Pecaut And reported 37,202 shares stake.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.30 billion for 16.05 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31 million and $540.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 5,001 shares to 107,001 shares, valued at $11.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 28,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Int’l (NYSE:PM).