Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Shareholder United American Securities Has Lifted Its Position by $4.85 Million as Stock Value Declined; Capital International Investors Has Boosted Its Yandex Nv A (YNDX) Holding

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Yandex Nv A (YNDX) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 209,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 2.47M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $93.71 million, up from 2.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Yandex Nv A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $37.9. About 410,345 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10

United American Securities Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 89.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 34,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 73,953 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.30M, up from 39,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $130.01. About 2.07 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 16/03/2018 – J&J – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR OFFER WILL END ON JUNE 15, 2018; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B; 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Yandex Stock: How to Trade the High-Flying Google of Russia – Nasdaq” on March 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Yandex: Value With A Catalyst – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Yandex to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 26th – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Yandex to stream NHL games in Russia – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Capital International Investors, which manages about $250.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 46,300 shares to 126,700 shares, valued at $15.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (Reit) (NYSE:WY) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21M shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 1.62% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.89 million shares. Cidel Asset accumulated 48,871 shares. Atlanta L L C holds 0.01% or 22,010 shares in its portfolio. Welch Group, a Alabama-based fund reported 201,089 shares. 6,987 were reported by Peddock Advisors Ltd. Horan Capital Advsr Lc accumulated 15,434 shares. Wisconsin-based Johnson Finance Grp Inc has invested 0.78% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, Florida-based fund reported 3.52 million shares. Bahl & Gaynor invested in 2.1% or 2.04M shares. Hardman Johnston Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 1.06% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). D E Shaw And Company reported 6.08 million shares stake. Addison Cap Co has invested 4.52% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Dallas Secs invested 3.18% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 14.70 million are owned by Royal State Bank Of Canada. 97,688 are held by Beese Fulmer Investment Management.