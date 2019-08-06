Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake Maintained by Modera Wealth Management Llc; Canadian Pacific Railway LTD (CP) Share Price Rose While Arga Investment Management LP Has Trimmed Position

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) by 44.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 11,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 14,300 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, down from 25,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $229.66. About 334,073 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 25/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – TO DATE, NO NOTICE OF WORK STOPPAGE HAS BEEN ISSUED; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – QTRLY VOLUMES AS MEASURED BY REVENUE TON-MILES INCREASED 6 PERCENT AND CARLOADS INCREASED 4 PERCENT; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC REPORTS US$500M DEBT OFFERING; 25/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY – WILL BE MEETING WITH TCRC AND INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF ELECTRICAL WORKERS LATER ON MAY 25 TO DISCUSS NEXT STEPS; 29/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADIAN PACIFIC ARE ONGOING; 29/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – OVER 3000 CONDUCTORS AND LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS AT CANADIAN PACIFIC WENT ON STRIKE AT 2200 ET TUESDAY; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – BEEN ADVISED THAT CANADA INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS BOARD HAS CHANGED DATES FOR VOTING ON CP’S FINAL PROPOSALS; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC 1Q REV. C$1.66B, EST. C$1.68B; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY REACHED PACT WITH TEAMSTERS; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS C$2.70, EST. C$2.71

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 3,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 18,584 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60 million, up from 15,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $130.45. About 4.90M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 16/03/2018 – J&J – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR OFFER WILL END ON JUNE 15, 2018; 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME; 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $534.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (CWB) by 223,750 shares to 31,021 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited reported 1.81 million shares stake. Moreover, M&T Bancorp has 1.66% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Comgest Global Invsts Sas owns 1.64M shares. Birinyi Inc reported 0.57% stake. Community State Bank Of Raymore reported 8,135 shares stake. Federated Pa has 605,050 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. 96,052 are held by John G Ullman Inc. Wagner Bowman Mngmt holds 1.51% or 45,428 shares in its portfolio. Markel owns 610,800 shares or 1.43% of their US portfolio. Provident Tru, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 4,858 shares. Pinnacle Lc reported 21,153 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel owns 182,835 shares for 2.26% of their portfolio. Pecaut & reported 2.68% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Chevy Chase Holding Inc has 1.54% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2.63 million shares. Foundation Resource Management Inc stated it has 1,509 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $3.57 EPS, up 13.33% or $0.42 from last year’s $3.15 per share. CP’s profit will be $495.52 million for 16.08 P/E if the $3.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.21 actual EPS reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.21% EPS growth.

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25B and $667.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 19,259 shares to 338,409 shares, valued at $29.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sasol Ltd (NYSE:SSL) by 52,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 347,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM).