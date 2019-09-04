Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Park National Boosted Stake; Calamos Wealth Management Holds Holding in Philip Morris International (PM)

Park National Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 3,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 343,277 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.99 million, up from 339,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.49. About 1.05 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris International (PM) by 422.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 30,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 37,234 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29M, up from 7,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $71.82. About 1.32 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 6,206 shares to 416,644 shares, valued at $33.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 52,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,033 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North American Mngmt has invested 4.63% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 30,370 are held by Stellar Capital Ltd Company. De Burlo Grp Inc stated it has 0.06% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tompkins Financial reported 1.41% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Marshall & Sullivan Wa has 3.23% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 31,386 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 10.36M shares. Adirondack Tru Company invested 2.77% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). River Mercantile Asset Management Llp owns 68,594 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Grp holds 1.42% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 5.95M shares. 49,631 are owned by First Retail Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Inv Ser. Massachusetts Services Ma owns 28.15 million shares for 1.66% of their portfolio. Profund Advsrs Lc accumulated 131,264 shares. Ycg Ltd Company holds 0.27% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 11,140 shares. Botty Limited Liability Company reported 165 shares stake. 24,426 were reported by Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Corp.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Hanson And Doremus Investment Management reported 427 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.14% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Dodge And Cox invested in 0% or 18,913 shares. Earnest Ltd Liability invested 0% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 6,175 are held by Washington. 99,170 are held by Cumberland Prtn Limited. Winfield Associate invested in 3,235 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Fairfield Bush has invested 1.31% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). West Oak Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Axa holds 0.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 94,898 shares. Jennison Ltd Liability reported 798,743 shares. California-based Santa Barbara Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.61% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Arete Wealth Ltd Com reported 5,464 shares. Conning owns 308,395 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio.

