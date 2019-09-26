Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Has Cut Position as Valuation Declined; Calamos Wealth Management Has Lowered Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Share Value Declined

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 40.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc sold 10,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 15,240 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12M, down from 25,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $128.49. About 2.85 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 30/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Introduces Artificial-Intelligence Powered Virtual Assistant for Contact Lenses; 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf; 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 2,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 30,999 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.32M, down from 33,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $128.49. About 2.85M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/05/2018 – lnvokana (Canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON: BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Donâ€™t Ignore the Johnson and Johnson Pharmaceutical Pipeline – Investorplace.com” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What the Johnson & Johnson Opioid Ruling Means for the Cannabis Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Congo to deploy J&J’s Ebola vaccine – Seeking Alpha” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA OKs Janssen Pharma’s Erleada for mCSPC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cleararc Capital accumulated 1.48% or 36,103 shares. Tru Of Oklahoma, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 7,559 shares. Sageworth invested 0.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pinnacle Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Midas Mngmt invested in 0.38% or 6,300 shares. Garrison Bradford Assocs Inc has 0.28% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1,700 shares. Regal Advsr Lc accumulated 62,896 shares. Chilton Capital Management Limited Liability holds 1.16% or 96,719 shares. 13,343 are held by Summit Asset. Bourgeon Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.14% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Waters Parkerson Ltd Company owns 156,525 shares for 1.77% of their portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama holds 1.78M shares. Eagle Advisors Limited Liability invested 0.4% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Alesco Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 7,517 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bsw Wealth Prns accumulated 2,000 shares.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $741.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 6,845 shares to 21,657 shares, valued at $7.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity National Info Serv (NYSE:FIS) by 30,407 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,614 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.06 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.06 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of Omaha Bank & Trust Wealth Mngmt holds 0.79% or 17,572 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.89% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 54,663 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.53% or 206,905 shares. Golub Group Limited Liability Corp accumulated 18,443 shares. Arga Investment Management Lp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Independent Franchise Llp accumulated 9.76% or 6.81 million shares. Private Ocean Limited Co accumulated 0.21% or 5,772 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp reported 683,069 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Diversified Trust owns 65,131 shares. Macroview Limited Liability reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Dupont Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.75% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sunbelt holds 0.74% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 12,212 shares. Moreover, Horrell Capital has 0.03% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 490 shares. Jag Mngmt Llc owns 1,680 shares. Ims Mgmt accumulated 12,147 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson’s Definitive Tests – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Here’s How Rising Litigation Charges Are Impacting Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings – Forbes” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What the Johnson & Johnson Opioid Ruling Means for the Cannabis Industry – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 03, 2019.