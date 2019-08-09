Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Declined While Sabal Trust Co Has Increased Stake by $26.10 Million; Calamos Advisors Continues to Hold Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 0.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 11,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.69M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.26 million, up from 1.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 26.09M shares traded or 19.90% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video)

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 409.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 187,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 233,619 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.66M, up from 45,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $131.68. About 5.07M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning has invested 0.24% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Blue Chip, a Michigan-based fund reported 86,701 shares. Brouwer & Janachowski Llc has invested 0.09% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Leavell Investment Management has 0.67% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 42,746 shares. 39,499 were reported by Ghp Advsrs. Garrison Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 2.23% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wisconsin Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3,640 shares. Greenleaf holds 0.15% or 64,511 shares in its portfolio. Cim Inv Mangement has invested 0.43% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Timber Creek Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 1,035 shares. Moreover, Grace White Incorporated has 1.35% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cambridge, a Nebraska-based fund reported 21,621 shares. Cap Invest Advisors Limited reported 154,875 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell holds 1.43% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 169,036 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 85,847 shares or 2.78% of all its holdings.

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 70,317 shares to 94,002 shares, valued at $5.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 221,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,450 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $16.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Call) by 185,000 shares to 360,500 shares, valued at $49.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corporation by 3,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,272 shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

