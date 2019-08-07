Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Valuation Declined While Geller Family Office Services Raised Its Holding; Cadian Capital Management LP Trimmed Position in Electronics For Imaging (EFII) by $14.42 Million

Geller Family Office Services Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1177.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc bought 22,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 24,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, up from 1,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $130.69. About 3.82 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 11/05/2018 – lnvokana (Canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Transaction Was Contemplated in Guidance Provided on Jan. 23; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Electronics For Imaging Inc (EFII) by 16.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 554,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 2.81 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.60M, down from 3.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Electronics For Imaging Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60B market cap company. It closed at $36.97 lastly. It is down 5.90% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EFII News: 15/05/2018 – SQN Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in Electronics for Imaging; 18/05/2018 – The Delta Group Adding ‘Game Changing’ EFI Nozomi Single-pass Corrugated Board Press; 22/05/2018 – New EFI Fiery DFE for Ricoh Pro C9200/C9210 Digital Color Presses Drives Exceptional Speed, Quality and Workflow Integration; 24/04/2018 – Konica Minolta AccurioPress Line-up Gets a Productivity Boost with Newest EFI Fiery Upgrade; 19/03/2018 – One day after filing their 10K, Electronics for Imaging $EFII needs to amend it for mathematical errors??? Why would any analyst in their right mind trust this company that it knows what its doing???; 30/04/2018 – Electronics for Imaging 1Q Rev $239.9M; 12/03/2018 Electronics for Imaging Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – The Delta Group Adding `Game Changing’ EFI Nozomi Single-pass Corrugated Board Press; 30/04/2018 – Electronics for Imaging Closes Below 50-Day MA: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Limited Company reported 1.18 million shares. D E Shaw & Inc has 3.35 million shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Loeb Prtnrs Corp, New York-based fund reported 475 shares. Windsor Cap Mngmt Limited accumulated 9,127 shares or 0.6% of the stock. National Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 38.60M shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Com has 6.36 million shares. America First Ltd Com holds 0.19% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 4,405 shares. Apg Asset Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 3.22M shares. Monroe Bancorp And Trust Mi owns 0.44% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 9,742 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 4.89M shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 258,930 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 1.21% or 1.78 million shares in its portfolio. Farmers Trust reported 2.73% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rbo And Com Lc stated it has 223,868 shares. Mcrae Management Inc reported 19,120 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold EFII shares while 46 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 44.08 million shares or 1.13% more from 43.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Glenmede Tru Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 581 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested in 32,872 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Capital Llc has invested 0% in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). The New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Limited has invested 0% in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Voya Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 17,410 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Parametric Associate Llc holds 106,142 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). The New York-based Ny State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). D E Shaw And holds 0% or 128,557 shares. Menta Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.15% invested in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 176,200 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division stated it has 0% in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 15,900 shares stake.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 329,000 shares to 610,546 shares, valued at $72.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 1.05 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.

