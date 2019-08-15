Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to pay $0.95 on Sep 10, 2019; C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Cut Celanese (CE) Position

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is expected to pay $0.95 on Sep 10, 2019. (NYSE:JNJ) shareholders before Aug 26, 2019 will receive the $0.95 dividend. Johnson & Johnson’s current price of $130.26 translates into 0.73% yield. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend has Aug 27, 2019 as record date. Jul 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.37% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $130.26. About 7.58M shares traded or 2.05% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased Celanese Corp (CE) stake by 99.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 2,775 shares as Celanese Corp (CE)’s stock rose 5.99%. The C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd holds 16 shares with $2,000 value, down from 2,791 last quarter. Celanese Corp now has $13.44B valuation. The stock decreased 2.14% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $108.63. About 1.29 million shares traded or 28.81% up from the average. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 23/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Tate & Lyle, Celanese; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – CO, BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS HAVE WITHDRAWN NOTIFICATION OF PROPOSED JV FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 04/05/2018 – Celanese International Corporation vs Daicel Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/04/2018; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Acetyl Chain Ops Adjusted EBIT Surpassing $900M by 2020; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Have Withdrawn Notification of Proposed Joint Venture From European Commission; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Appoints Benita Casey as Chief Accounting Officer; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increases in Asia; 27/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Vinyl Acetate-based Emulsions Price Increases; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE AND CELANESE ABANDON JV ON EU OPPOSITION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Company The reported 110,299 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Com Pa invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Shell Asset Mngmt invested in 9,350 shares or 0.02% of the stock. National Bank Of America Corp De reported 865,960 shares stake. Franklin stated it has 1.29 million shares. Capital Investors stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Vanguard Group Inc holds 14.16M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bridgewater Assoc Lp invested in 0.01% or 11,035 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 59,648 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 5,056 shares or 0.04% of the stock. First Quadrant LP Ca has 15,506 shares. Primecap Mngmt Company Ca reported 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Hightower Advsrs Lc holds 0% or 6,470 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 0% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 1,432 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Limited accumulated 8,986 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 13.51% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $316.78M for 10.61 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased Ss & C Tech Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) stake by 6,120 shares to 15,505 valued at $988,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Lrg Cap Etf (VV) stake by 4,090 shares and now owns 5,500 shares. Comcast Corp A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Celanese (NYSE:CE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Celanese has $12600 highest and $10500 lowest target. $119.71’s average target is 10.20% above currents $108.63 stock price. Celanese had 19 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CE in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) rating on Tuesday, July 9. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $12400 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. Nomura maintained the shares of CE in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, July 24. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, makes, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. The company has market cap of $343.78 billion. The Company’s Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand. It has a 21.63 P/E ratio. This segment also provides women's health products, such as sanitary pads under the STAYFREE and CAREFREE brands, and tampons under the o.b. brand; wound care products comprising adhesive bandages under the BAND-AID brand and first aid products under the NEOSPORIN brand.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.43’s average target is 14.72% above currents $130.26 stock price. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 14 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 17 with “Outperform”.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A.