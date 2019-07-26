Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Holder Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Decreased Its Position by $974,807; Burns J W & Co Raised Its Holding in Bank Of America (BAC) by $326,727 as Valuation Declined

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 18.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 12,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 78,774 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, up from 66,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $30.34. About 43.20M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 03/05/2018 – lnvitae to participate in two upcoming investor conferences, the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Heath Care Conference and the UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 03/05/2018 – Adamas Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – RENEW POWER – IPO GLOBAL CO-ORDINATORS AND BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS INCLUDE KOTAK MAHINDRA CAPITAL, DSP MERRILL LYNCH, OTHERS; 16/03/2018 – BAML’s Brexit planning hits snag as EMEA head resigns; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: D.C. Entrepreneurs Express Highest Level of Confidence in Their Local Economy Since Fall 2015 Tue, 01 May 2018; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America said loans in its business segments grew by 5 percent to $864 billion; 16/05/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Falls 31% This Year, BofA Leads; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America: Overall Credit Quality Remains Strong Across Consumer, Commercial Portfolios; 16/05/2018 – Quorum Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 41.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc sold 7,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,713 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, down from 16,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $131.12. About 8.62M shares traded or 18.59% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20; 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07M and $277.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com Isin Us46625h1005 (NYSE:JPM) by 11,810 shares to 32,879 shares, valued at $3.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Barclays 20 Yr Treas Bd Etf (TLT) by 58,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Short Treas Bd Etf (SHV).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Front Barnett Associates Lc has invested 0.23% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Smith Chas P Pa Cpas holds 3.24% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 189,344 shares. 81,358 are held by Baltimore. Vantage Invest Partners Limited Liability Co owns 69,313 shares. Security Natl holds 1.7% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 37,927 shares. Diker Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Liability reported 2.58% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 163,368 were reported by Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv. Lbmc Invest Advisors Llc owns 3,109 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Lc Oh reported 1.55% stake. Hamel owns 4.41% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 70,221 shares. Of Oklahoma holds 0% or 7,659 shares. Johnson Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.77% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 8,936 are owned by Cordasco Financial Ntwk. Monarch Cap Mngmt reported 63,559 shares or 3.22% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avalon Lc, a Texas-based fund reported 1.42M shares. Architects reported 3,200 shares. Convergence Inv Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 182,415 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Forbes J M And Ltd Liability Partnership holds 282,779 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw Incorporated holds 0.22% or 73,757 shares in its portfolio. First Foundation Advsr reported 0.06% stake. Everett Harris Com Ca has 2.68 million shares. Amica Retiree Med holds 1.01% or 41,861 shares. Ims Capital Management has 67,567 shares for 1.52% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc owns 0.06% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 29,776 shares. Dnb Asset Management As holds 4.96M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Biondo Invest Advsr holds 0.11% or 16,450 shares. Stonebridge Cap Mgmt reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bessemer Limited Liability Corporation has 47,985 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Moreover, Old Point Fincl N A has 0.55% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 38,129 shares.