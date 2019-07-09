Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Rose While Taurus Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding; Bsw Wealth Partners Holds Position in Grainger W W Com (GWW)

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 2,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,142 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.11M, down from 68,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $375.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $141.41. About 3.18M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 30/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Introduces Artificial-Intelligence Powered Virtual Assistant for Contact Lenses; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT

Bsw Wealth Partners increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc Com (GWW) by 114.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $845,000, up from 1,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $266.69. About 456,487 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 11.47% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N SAYS CFO RON JADIN TO RETIRE; 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Boring Stocks to Buy This Summer – Investorplace.com” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Pfizer vs. Johnson & Johnson – Yahoo Finance” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on Second-Quarter Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 14.61 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50M and $715.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 13,025 shares to 235,270 shares, valued at $23.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5,299 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,795 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 514,405 were reported by Natixis Advsrs L P. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 44,477 shares. Perkins Coie Trust invested in 0.36% or 5,524 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Management Ltd holds 0.56% or 603,511 shares. Moreover, Tudor Invest Et Al has 0.02% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3,291 shares. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 21,839 shares. Penobscot Invest Mgmt invested in 2.47% or 83,485 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Corp reported 13,298 shares. Diligent Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 8,160 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Wheatland Inc holds 1.91% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 17,908 shares. Flow Traders Us Llc reported 1,502 shares. Barr E S Com holds 264,970 shares or 3.84% of its portfolio. Orleans Cap Mngmt La invested 2.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Argyle Cap Mngmt Inc invested 1.92% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Woodstock Corporation reported 89,618 shares.

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68 million and $252.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc Core Msci Emkt (IEMG) by 14,866 shares to 163,011 shares, valued at $8.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr National Mun Etf (MUB) by 3,683 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,185 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Esg Msci Eafe.

More notable recent W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Republic Bank (FRC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More on W.W. Grainger’s Q4 mixed results – Seeking Alpha” published on January 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “W.W. Grainger: An Overlooked Soon-To-Be Dividend King – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 22, 2019.